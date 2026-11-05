🔬 Multiple Science & Research Jobs in Los Angeles, Full-Time

Los Angeles has some strong science and research roles right now, especially if you like working with data, people, and real-world studies.

Here are several solid full-time options in Los Angeles, CA to check out:

Employer: Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support GI research studies at a top children’s hospital. You’ll help with subject recruitment, data collection, scheduling study visits, and follow-up. Needs 1+ year of clinical trial coordination or database experience; high school diploma required, with a bachelor’s or associate degree preferred.

Employer: Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced role where you design, run, and document research projects and handle complex studies and analyses. You’ll manage multiple projects, work with large datasets, and help prepare papers, posters, and publications. Requires 1+ year of clinical research/data analysis and a master’s degree or higher in a related scientific field.

Employer: Zapnix LLC

Location: Los Angeles / Culver City, CA (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on user research role focused on consumer electronics and physical products. You’ll run in-person human studies, handle data collection, and use survey and data visualization tools (e.g., JMP). Looking for 1–4 years of research experience, with 3+ years applied human research strongly emphasized and comfort with software/hardware tools.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.