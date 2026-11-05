🚔 Multiple LA Security & Patrol Jobs, $20–$80K+ Opportunities

Security and safety roles are busy across Los Angeles right now, from malls and museums to pharmacies and train stations. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Corinthian Parking LA Inc.

Corinthian Parking LA Inc. Location: Canoga Park, CA

Pay: $20/hour , paid biweekly

, paid biweekly Type: Seasonal, 11/21–12/27, up to 8‑hour shifts, day & night Help direct cars and pedestrians in the busy holiday parking lots. Great short‑term gig if you’re 18+, can stand for long periods, and want a shot at future permanent work.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: West Hills, CA

Pay: $18.42/hour

Type: Part-time Stand at the front of the store, greet every shopper, and help cut down on theft. Good fit if you have 1+ year in customer service or retail and want flexible hours plus an employee discount.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay Range: $18.92–$19.42/hour

Type: Full-time Be the visible security presence at the doors and on the sales floor, watching for theft and safety issues. Great for someone with loss prevention or security experience and strong people skills.

Employer: Triton Global Services Inc.

Location: Northridge, CA

Pay: $18.50/hour , weekly pay

, Type: Full-time/variable shifts Provide uniformed security at a retail site, patrolling, writing reports, and deterring theft. You’ll need a CA Guard Card, 2+ years security experience, and must be open to 8–12 hour shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $20/hour

Type: Part-time, overnights (12:00–4:00 AM, 5 nights/week) Patrol a public cultural site on foot, monitor galleries and grounds, and respond to alarms. Good for night owls who want steady overnight hours and like a quiet but active environment.

Employer: Sibylline Ltd (onsite with a major client)

(onsite with a major client) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary Range: $64,000–$80,000/year

Type: Full-time, 5×8‑hour rotating shifts (days/evenings/nights, weekends) Monitor alarms, CCTV, and access control for a global security operations center, dispatch help, and log incidents. Ideal if you’re tech‑savvy, calm under pressure, and want a career path in security operations and emergency response.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $29/hour

Type: Full-time, Wed–Sun, 2:00–10:30 PM Patrol a government train station site, respond to incidents, and control access to restricted areas. You’ll need 2+ years security experience and an armed guard card/license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

Pay: $20.10/hour

Type: Full-time, Wed–Sun, 2:00–10:00 PM Patrol a commercial real estate property, check buildings and parking areas, and respond to alarms. Great if you like being on the move and can meet guard card and background requirements.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $20.10/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM Front‑desk security at a retail/mall site: greet visitors, manage badges, and watch entry activity. A solid weekday, daytime schedule if you have at least 6 months of security experience and strong customer service.

Employer: Customized Guard Services

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $19–$21/hour (Unarmed) , $23.50/hour (Certified Rover)

, Type: Full-time & Part-time Multiple posts across LA with weekly pay, free uniforms, and room to move up. You must be 18+ with a Guard Card; good option if you want flexible schedules and lots of openings right now.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $20.10/hour

Type: Full-time, overnights (11:00 PM–7:00 AM, 5 nights/week) Overnight front‑desk role at a retail/mall site, handling visitor check‑ins, access control, and alarm monitoring. Best for folks with 6+ months security experience who prefer night shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $22.32/hour

Type: Full-time, Wed–Sun, 3:00–11:00 PM Patrol a healthcare/pharmacy setting, support patients and staff, and watch entrances and parking areas. Good fit if you want steady evenings in a healthcare environment and meet standard guard and background requirements.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $20/hour

Type: Part-time, Mon & Thurs–Sun, 4:00–8:00 PM Provide unarmed security at a museum, patrol galleries and grounds, and help visitors with directions and info. Nice short evening shift if you want extra hours on top of another job.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh. Security roles in LA fill fast, especially the ones with steady schedules and solid pay.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.