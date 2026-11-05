⚖️ Multiple High-Paying Legal & Compliance Roles in Los Angeles

LA’s legal market is buzzing right now—lots of firms are hiring, from boutique plaintiff shops to big AmLaw names and government. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Jobot (growing boutique defense firm)

Jobot (growing boutique defense firm) Location: Remote anywhere in California (Los Angeles–based clients)

(Los Angeles–based clients) Salary: $150,000 – $250,000/year

Type: Full-time

Fully remote or in-office—your choice. Defense work for Fortune 500 and major companies, unlimited PTO, bonus plan, 401(k), and firm-paid health/vision/dental. Great fit if you have 1+ year of litigation and want big-firm work in a startup-style environment.

Employer: Orion Placement (confidential CA law firm)

(confidential CA law firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA – On-site

Salary: $25.50 – $33.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Support attorneys on California workers’ comp cases: drafting pleadings, e-filing through EAMS, scheduling hearings and medical exams. Needs 1+ year of CA workers’ comp support experience; comes with health, life, and vision insurance.

Employer: California Department of Industrial Relations

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Downtown – 320 W. Fourth St.)

Salary: Not listed (Attorney III, State of CA scale)

Not listed (Attorney III, State of CA scale) Type: Full-time, State government

Lead complex labor and public works enforcement cases, including litigation, appeals, and legislative work. Must be active CA Bar, able to travel, and submit a detailed Statement of Qualifications. Final filing date: 11/26/2026.

Employer: Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Location: Los Angeles / Century City / Orange County / San Diego

Salary: $365,000 – $420,000/year

Type: Full-time, AmLaw 50

Join a top international trade team handling sanctions, export controls, customs, CFIUS, and trade remedies. Needs 5–7 years’ international trade experience and CA Bar. Big-firm platform, global clients, and high-end regulatory work.

Employer: gpac (for boutique plaintiff firm)

(for boutique plaintiff firm) Location: West Los Angeles, CA (in-office)

Salary: $115,000 – $140,000/year + 2–3% fee share + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Single-plaintiff employment cases (wrongful termination, wage & hour, discrimination) with direct mentorship from the founding attorney. No billable hour requirement, full medical/dental/vision, paid parking, and strong growth path.

Employer: WilmerHale

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Hybrid)

Salary: $144,000 – $180,000/year

Type: Full-time

High-level ethics and conflicts role: clear new business, manage ethical walls, lateral checks, RFPs, and OCGs. J.D. required, active DC or Ohio Bar (or waiver-eligible), and 3+ years’ law firm experience. Hybrid schedule plus full big-firm benefits and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Jobot (for PI firm)

Jobot (for PI firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $25 – $35/hour

Type: Full-time

Support senior trial lawyers on high-stakes PI cases: drafting, e-filing, managing case files, and deadlines. Ideal if you have 2+ years of litigation experience and want more courtroom exposure and growth.

Employer: Ascendion (for PI firm)

(for PI firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Handle legal research, drafting pleadings and discovery, organizing files, and trial prep for PI matters. Best for 5–7+ years’ PI paralegal experience. Includes medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Woori Bank – Los Angeles Branch

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $50,000 – $70,000/year

Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid level AML/CFT compliance role: sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, BSA case work, CDD, and testing. Korean language strongly preferred. Bank pays 100% of medical premiums for employees and dependents, plus 401(k) match, lunch and transportation allowance.

Employer: Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $260,000 – $390,000/year (base range)

Type: Full-time

Join a top-ranked health care regulatory practice advising systems, plans, and health tech on fraud and abuse, licensure, telehealth, value-based care, reimbursement, and more. Needs 3–6 years’ health care regulatory experience and active bar in the practicing jurisdiction.

Employer: CyberCoders (for AmLaw firm)

(for AmLaw firm) Location: Los Angeles or San Francisco, CA

Salary: ~$260,000 – $365,000+/year

Type: Full-time

Litigate high-profile health care disputes: FCA/qui tam, government investigations, class actions, reimbursement and regulatory litigation. Looking for 3–5+ years’ substantive litigation experience and CA Bar; health care background preferred but not required.

Employer: CyberCoders (for family law firm)

(for family law firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: $160,000 – $225,000/year (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Handle divorce, high-asset dissolutions, prenups/postnups, custody, and support. Needs 3+ years’ family law experience and CA Bar. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonus, PTO, and firm events/training.

Employer: U.S. District Court / U.S. Probation Office, Central District of California

Location: Los Angeles, CA (in-person)

Salary: $63,388 – $113,198/year (total comp est. $82,404 – $147,157 with benefits)

(total comp est. with benefits) Type: Full-time, Federal

Manage a District Judge’s courtroom and docket: calendars, hearings, trials, juries, exhibits, and CM/ECF entries. Requires prior specialized clerical/administrative experience (legal or similar), strong tech skills (Word, Excel, Zoom/Teams), and U.S. citizenship or qualifying status. Open until filled; preference for apps by 10/29/2026.

Employer: Law Firms (well-regarded litigation practice)

(well-regarded litigation practice) Location: Fully Remote within California

Salary: $140,000 – $250,000/year

Type: Full-time

Fully remote role handling complex commercial and insurance defense-style litigation with high-exposure cases and strong mentorship. Great for experienced litigators who want sophisticated work plus flexibility and long-term growth.

Employer: CyberCoders (for national healthcare firm)

(for national healthcare firm) Location: Los Angeles / San Diego / San Francisco, CA – Hybrid/Remote

Salary: $205,000 – $375,000+/year

Type: Full-time

Work on healthcare M&A and strategic deals: affiliations, acquisitions, commercial contracts, and regulatory due diligence. Needs 2–6 years’ corporate/transactional experience and CA Bar. Flexible hybrid setup, strong mentorship, and partnership-track potential.

Employer: Jobot (for leading international firm)

Jobot (for leading international firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA – Hybrid remote

Salary: $250,000 – $400,000/year

Type: Full-time

Mid-level role (~4–6 years’ experience) handling high-stakes commercial disputes for major companies. Full-spectrum litigation work—discovery, motions, depositions, strategy—with global platform, strong training, and top-tier benefits.

Employer: Clevanoo LLC (for defense firm)

(for defense firm) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Salary: Not listed (senior-level)

Not listed (senior-level) Type: Full-time

Senior labor & employment defense role (public entities/municipal clients preferred). Needs 7+ years’ CA employment litigation, strong FEHA and wage & hour knowledge, and CA Bar. You’ll handle cases end-to-end, from strategy and motions to hearings, PERB matters, and counseling.

Employer: Stealth Law Firm

Location: Remote across California

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time, fully remote

Defense-side automotive warranty/lemon law practice. Manage 25–35 cases, draft motions and discovery, take depos, and help with trial prep. Open to 1+ year litigators and even newly admitted 2026 CA Bar attorneys. Includes 10% bonus at 1,850 billables and 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision + 3 weeks PTO.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—LA legal roles at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.