🍽️ Los Angeles Food & Hospitality Jobs, Multiple Roles From $18–$125K

LA’s food scene is still booming, from airport lounges and hotels to wellness cafes and campus kitchens. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced service, good food, and steady hours.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Los Angeles, CA (UCLA)

Pay: $15.07–$26.57/hour

Type: Full-time

Help cook a variety of dishes on a campus medical center cafe team. Great if you already have cook experience and want benefits plus a stable, institutional kitchen setting.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Dunkin’ franchise listing)

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Dunkin’ franchise listing) Location: Northridge, CA

Pay: $16.50–$23.00/hour

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Back-of-house role managing a small team, baking and cooking to brand specs, and keeping the kitchen clean. Good fit if you’ve done QSR/coffee shop work and want to step into a lead role.

Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $115,000–$125,000/year

Type: Full-time

High-level culinary leadership at a luxury, award-winning hotel with multiple outlets and large banquets. Ideal for experienced chefs ready to oversee teams, menus, and food costs at a flagship property.

Employer: ISS Facility Services – North America (Guckenheimer)

ISS Facility Services – North America (Guckenheimer) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $22.50–$23.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri ~6:00 am–2:30 pm

Daytime corporate dining schedule with no late nights, cooking grill items for breakfast and lunch plus catered events. Great if you want steady weekday hours and benefits.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: Los Angeles, CA – LAX Airport

Pay: $72,000–$75,000/year + benefits, free parking & meals

+ benefits, free parking & meals Type: Full-time

Lead front-of-house operations in Delta’s luxury airport lounge, managing staff, guest experience, and service standards. Best for leaders with fine dining or luxury hotel/club background.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Los Angeles, CA – Qantas Airways Lounge

Pay: $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Serve made-to-order food and drinks in an upscale airline lounge with varying shifts. Good for servers who like a polished environment and steady hourly pay plus benefits.

Employer: Erewhon Market

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Type: Other (hourly in-store role)

Help guests choose wines, keep displays stocked, and handle back stock in a high-end grocery setting. Nice mix of customer service, wine knowledge, and physical work, with strong store discounts.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $25.65/hour

Type: Part-time

Overnight front desk and audit role at a hotel, handling check-ins, check-outs, and daily financial reports. Great if you’re detail-oriented and prefer late-night shifts.

Employer: Erewhon Market

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $21–$26/hour

Type: Other (hourly lead role)

Lead the tonic/juice/coffee bar team, help with scheduling and training, and make drinks in a busy wellness-focused store. Good step up for experienced baristas or juice bar leads.

Employer: Earthbar

Location: Pacific Palisades, CA (inside Equinox)

Pay: $20.00/hour + tips

Type: Part-time

Make smoothies, bowls, and wellness shots in a gym-based cafe, often working independently. Nice if you want a health-focused environment, free shift meals, and access to premium fitness spaces.

Employer: Serra’s Dine Dance

Serra’s Dine Dance Location: Studio City, CA

Pay: $18.00–$18.25/hour

Type: Part-time

Late-night, weekend, and holiday event shifts serving at catered functions. Best for experienced event servers (3+ years preferred) with current CA ID and food safety certs.

Employer: Earthbar

Location: Pacific Palisades, CA (inside Equinox)

Pay: $21.50/hour + tips

Type: Part-time

Lead shifts at a wellness bar inside Equinox, handling drinks, inventory, and cash while guiding the team. Good for those with at least 1 year of restaurant/retail leadership.

Employer: ASF Solutions

ASF Solutions Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Type: Other (full-time hours expected)

High-volume production kitchen cooking and packaging meals for a residential program, with cross-training on opening, production, closing, and inventory. Great if you like structure, systems, and teamwork.

Employer: ASF Solutions

ASF Solutions Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Very similar to the attendant role: full production cooking, prep, cleaning, and inventory in a mission-driven residential meal program. Comes with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $25.22–$35.308/hour + bonus potential

+ bonus potential Type: Full-time

Run a single Panda Express location, leading hiring, training, operations, and guest experience, with a clear path to General Manager. Strong fit if you have restaurant leadership experience and want corporate benefits.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour + digital tips

+ digital tips Type: Full-time and part-time

Entry-level restaurant role with hands-on food prep, guest service, and a strong promotion path (most managers start as crew). Includes free meals and tuition assistance.

Employer: The Vered of Encino

Location: Encino, Los Angeles, CA

Pay: Starting at $20/hour

Type: Full-time

Provide table service to residents and guests in an upscale senior living dining room. Great if you like steady regulars, a hospitality-first culture, and a calmer pace than typical restaurants.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Location: Sun Valley, CA (Netflix site)

Pay: $20.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep front-of-house areas, dishes, and equipment clean and organized at a corporate foodservice location. Good entry point into Compass Group with benefits and growth options.

Employer: San Clemente Palace Venice

San Clemente Palace Venice Location: Venice, LA (listing appears to be for Venice, Italy)

Type: Full-time

Fine-dining section waiter role in a luxury hotel restaurant, managing your own station from greeting to payment. Best for experienced European-style service pros open to working abroad.

Employer: Domino’s (MAR Pizza, Inc. franchise)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Pay: $17.78–$19.85/hour

Type: Full-time

Shift-lead role running operations, staffing, cash, and customer service at a busy pizza store. Solid fit if you’re organized, like fast-paced work, and want management experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—LA hospitality moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.