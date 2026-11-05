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Los Angeles
🍽️ Los Angeles Food & Hospitality Jobs, Multiple Roles From $18–$125K
3 days ago
LA’s food scene is still booming, from airport lounges and hotels to wellness cafes and campus kitchens. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced service, good food, and steady hours.
Cook - UCLA CHS Cafe Med
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (UCLA)
- Pay: $15.07–$26.57/hour
- Type: Full-time
Help cook a variety of dishes on a campus medical center cafe team. Great if you already have cook experience and want benefits plus a stable, institutional kitchen setting.
Baker / Cook
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (Dunkin’ franchise listing)
- Location: Northridge, CA
- Pay: $16.50–$23.00/hour
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
Back-of-house role managing a small team, baking and cooking to brand specs, and keeping the kitchen clean. Good fit if you’ve done QSR/coffee shop work and want to step into a lead role.
Executive Sous Chef - InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown
- Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Downtown Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $115,000–$125,000/year
- Type: Full-time
High-level culinary leadership at a luxury, award-winning hotel with multiple outlets and large banquets. Ideal for experienced chefs ready to oversee teams, menus, and food costs at a flagship property.
Grill Cook
- Employer: ISS Facility Services – North America (Guckenheimer)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $22.50–$23.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri ~6:00 am–2:30 pm
Daytime corporate dining schedule with no late nights, cooking grill items for breakfast and lunch plus catered events. Great if you want steady weekday hours and benefits.
Assistant Operations Manager – Delta One Premium Lounge (LAX)
- Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA – LAX Airport
- Pay: $72,000–$75,000/year + benefits, free parking & meals
- Type: Full-time
Lead front-of-house operations in Delta’s luxury airport lounge, managing staff, guest experience, and service standards. Best for leaders with fine dining or luxury hotel/club background.
Airline Lounge Server
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Los Angeles, CA – Qantas Airways Lounge
- Pay: $25.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Serve made-to-order food and drinks in an upscale airline lounge with varying shifts. Good for servers who like a polished environment and steady hourly pay plus benefits.
Sommelier / Wine Associate
- Employer: Erewhon Market
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $20–$26/hour
- Type: Other (hourly in-store role)
Help guests choose wines, keep displays stocked, and handle back stock in a high-end grocery setting. Nice mix of customer service, wine knowledge, and physical work, with strong store discounts.
Overnight Agent / Night Auditor
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $25.65/hour
- Type: Part-time
Overnight front desk and audit role at a hotel, handling check-ins, check-outs, and daily financial reports. Great if you’re detail-oriented and prefer late-night shifts.
Juice Smoothie / Coffee Shift Lead
- Employer: Erewhon Market
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $21–$26/hour
- Type: Other (hourly lead role)
Lead the tonic/juice/coffee bar team, help with scheduling and training, and make drinks in a busy wellness-focused store. Good step up for experienced baristas or juice bar leads.
Barista / Smoothie & Supplement Associate – Pacific Palisades
- Employer: Earthbar
- Location: Pacific Palisades, CA (inside Equinox)
- Pay: $20.00/hour + tips
- Type: Part-time
Make smoothies, bowls, and wellness shots in a gym-based cafe, often working independently. Nice if you want a health-focused environment, free shift meals, and access to premium fitness spaces.
Event Staff
- Employer: Serra’s Dine Dance
- Location: Studio City, CA
- Pay: $18.00–$18.25/hour
- Type: Part-time
Late-night, weekend, and holiday event shifts serving at catered functions. Best for experienced event servers (3+ years preferred) with current CA ID and food safety certs.
Shift Lead / Smoothie & Supplement Associate – Pacific Palisades
- Employer: Earthbar
- Location: Pacific Palisades, CA (inside Equinox)
- Pay: $21.50/hour + tips
- Type: Part-time
Lead shifts at a wellness bar inside Equinox, handling drinks, inventory, and cash while guiding the team. Good for those with at least 1 year of restaurant/retail leadership.
Commercial Kitchen – Food and Beverage Attendant (Cook)
- Employer: ASF Solutions
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour
- Type: Other (full-time hours expected)
High-volume production kitchen cooking and packaging meals for a residential program, with cross-training on opening, production, closing, and inventory. Great if you like structure, systems, and teamwork.
Kitchen Cook
- Employer: ASF Solutions
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Very similar to the attendant role: full production cooking, prep, cleaning, and inventory in a mission-driven residential meal program. Comes with benefits like health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).
Store Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $25.22–$35.308/hour + bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
Run a single Panda Express location, leading hiring, training, operations, and guest experience, with a clear path to General Manager. Strong fit if you have restaurant leadership experience and want corporate benefits.
Crew Member
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour + digital tips
- Type: Full-time and part-time
Entry-level restaurant role with hands-on food prep, guest service, and a strong promotion path (most managers start as crew). Includes free meals and tuition assistance.
Server at Luxury Senior Community
- Employer: The Vered of Encino
- Location: Encino, Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: Starting at $20/hour
- Type: Full-time
Provide table service to residents and guests in an upscale senior living dining room. Great if you like steady regulars, a hospitality-first culture, and a calmer pace than typical restaurants.
Porter (Full Time)
- Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)
- Location: Sun Valley, CA (Netflix site)
- Pay: $20.50/hour
- Type: Full-time
Keep front-of-house areas, dishes, and equipment clean and organized at a corporate foodservice location. Good entry point into Compass Group with benefits and growth options.
Chef de Rang
- Employer: San Clemente Palace Venice
- Location: Venice, LA (listing appears to be for Venice, Italy)
- Type: Full-time
Fine-dining section waiter role in a luxury hotel restaurant, managing your own station from greeting to payment. Best for experienced European-style service pros open to working abroad.
Assistant Manager – Domino’s (Cesar Chavez Ave)
- Employer: Domino’s (MAR Pizza, Inc. franchise)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Pay: $17.78–$19.85/hour
- Type: Full-time
Shift-lead role running operations, staffing, cash, and customer service at a busy pizza store. Solid fit if you’re organized, like fast-paced work, and want management experience.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—LA hospitality moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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