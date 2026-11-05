🎓 Los Angeles Education Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

LA is buzzing with education roles right now, from after-school arts to high-level culture leadership. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: EduCare Foundation

EduCare Foundation Location: Los Angeles, CA (school sites across LA County)

(school sites across LA County) Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 3:30–6:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Lead high schoolers in hip-hop, contemporary, Latin, K-pop, and more while running structured, safe after-school classes. Great fit if you have youth-program experience, strong classroom management, and want hands-on experience in education and mentoring.

Employer: Alliance College-Ready Public Schools

Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid: home, network office, school sites)

(hybrid: home, network office, school sites) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $110,000 – $154,550 + benefits, retirement allowance, relocation bonus for out-of-area hires

Senior leadership role shaping scholar culture and DEI across 25 Alliance schools. You’ll manage a culture team, coach deans, design PD, and drive anti-racist, pro-Black initiatives—ideal for experienced school leaders with a strong equity lens and data-driven mindset.

Employer: Groza Learning Center

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time, in-person, August–June

Salary: $25 – $50 per hour

Work 1:1 with K–12 students in reading, math, science, and social studies, with a big focus on making learning fun and tailored. Great for experienced tutors or teachers (especially with reading specialist, special ed, or neurodiverse experience) who want flexible, well-paid hours.

Employer: MoLA

Location: Bel Air, Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $35 – $45 per hour (DOE)

Hours: About 15–20 hours/week, ~5 hours/day, 3 days/week, plus some weekend travel to Santa Barbara

Support a 4-year-old Montessori student with school pickup, activities, and learning-focused play at home. Perfect if you have a background in education or school settings and enjoy active, child-led learning; Spanish is a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and list related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.