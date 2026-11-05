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🎓 Los Angeles Education Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month
LA is buzzing with education roles right now, from after-school arts to high-level culture leadership. If you like helping students grow, these are worth a look.
Frontline Staff (After-School Dance Instructor)
- Employer: EduCare Foundation
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (school sites across LA County)
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, 3:30–6:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Lead high schoolers in hip-hop, contemporary, Latin, K-pop, and more while running structured, safe after-school classes. Great fit if you have youth-program experience, strong classroom management, and want hands-on experience in education and mentoring.
Director, Equitable Culture & Climate
- Employer: Alliance College-Ready Public Schools
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (hybrid: home, network office, school sites)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $110,000 – $154,550 + benefits, retirement allowance, relocation bonus for out-of-area hires
Senior leadership role shaping scholar culture and DEI across 25 Alliance schools. You’ll manage a culture team, coach deans, design PD, and drive anti-racist, pro-Black initiatives—ideal for experienced school leaders with a strong equity lens and data-driven mindset.
Academic Instructor / Tutor (K–12)
- Employer: Groza Learning Center
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time, in-person, August–June
- Salary: $25 – $50 per hour
Work 1:1 with K–12 students in reading, math, science, and social studies, with a big focus on making learning fun and tailored. Great for experienced tutors or teachers (especially with reading specialist, special ed, or neurodiverse experience) who want flexible, well-paid hours.
Nanny/Manny – Bel Air (Education-Focused)
- Employer: MoLA
- Location: Bel Air, Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Salary: $35 – $45 per hour (DOE)
- Hours: About 15–20 hours/week, ~5 hours/day, 3 days/week, plus some weekend travel to Santa Barbara
Support a 4-year-old Montessori student with school pickup, activities, and learning-focused play at home. Perfect if you have a background in education or school settings and enjoy active, child-led learning; Spanish is a big plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and list related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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