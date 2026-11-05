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Los Angeles
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Los Angeles
3 days ago
Retail and customer service hiring is busy across Los Angeles right now, from luxury fashion to grocery, beauty, and management roles. Here are several solid options, whether you want part‑time flexibility or a full‑time career path.
Beauty Counter Manager – Kiehl's at The Grove
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (The Grove)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.20 – $28.30/hour + 3% commission on beauty
Create personalized beauty experiences, lead the Kiehl’s counter, manage events, and drive sales in a busy, high-end environment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and merchandise discount.
Parts Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.90 – $24.90/hour
Help retail and installer customers find the right auto parts, handle phone orders, and do light in-store services like battery tests. Offers PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and strong promote-from-within culture.
Retail Customer Service Associate (Store Consultant)
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.70 – $23.17/hour
Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and light production work in-store. You’ll help with complex print jobs, shipping, POS transactions, and keep the store running smoothly, with benefits and training.
Lifeline Representative (Wireless Enrollment)
- Employer: Not listed (California Lifeline Program partner)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $19 – $22/hour + daily & weekly bonuses (about $700 – $1,000/week)
Work at community booths helping people enroll in free/discounted wireless service, with phone/SIM activation and outreach. Weekly pay, bonuses, flexible shifts, and benefits like health insurance and PTO.
Retail Lead – Cannabis Dispensary
- Employer: Off the Charts
- Location: Reseda, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20 – $24/hour
Lead daily operations on the sales floor, support inventory and cash handling, and educate customers on cannabis products. Great fit if you have retail/dispensary experience and want a lead role.
Cashier Shift Lead
- Employer: Erewhon Market
- Location: Venice, CA
- Type: Full-time/shift lead (classified as “Other”)
- Pay: $21 – $25/hour
Supervise front-end cashiers, handle cash issues, train staff, and drive membership signups at a high-end organic market. Includes 50% off organic meals, 20% store discount, 401(k) with 4% match, health benefits, and vacation.
Part-Time Sales Associate
- Employer: Burberry
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19 – $20/hour + potential commission/bonuses
Luxury retail role focused on clienteling, hitting sales goals, and maintaining high visual standards. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of sales experience and love fashion.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: Funko
- Location: Hollywood, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,304 – $82,000/year + potential bonuses & RSUs
Run a destination pop-culture store: lead the team, drive sales, manage inventory, and deliver a fun “fan” experience. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with match, and a very fandom-focused environment.
Emerging Store Manager (Walgreens) – Multiple Openings
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $47,000 – $72,000/year
- Listings:
- Emerging Store Manager – Posting 1
- Emerging Store Manager – Posting 2
- Emerging Store Manager – Posting 3
Step into an assistant-store-manager-level role overseeing front end and pharmacy operations, staff hiring and coaching, and store performance. Includes benefits and a clear path to Store Manager.
Area Supervisor
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.92 – $23.60/hour
Lead a section of the store and act as Manager on Duty at times, handling opening/closing, supervising associates, and keeping the store safe and organized. Good step up if you have customer service and some leadership experience.
Retail Salesperson (Automotive)
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas
- Location: Northridge, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20 – $31.25/hour
Sales-focused role in an auto care shop, helping customers with tires and services, handling transactions, and driving customer loyalty. Offers medical, dental, vision from day one, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and paid training.
Retail Merchandiser
- Employer: Reyes Beverage Group
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24/hour + mileage, car reimbursement & overtime potential
Drive your own vehicle to grocery and retail accounts to stock, rotate, and display beverage products. Early-morning starts, 5 days/week including weekends, with benefits and paid mileage.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: VONS (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)
Entry-level front-end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer help. Flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.
Beauty Sales Consultant
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.42 – $29.42/hour
Be the go-to beauty advisor in-store, driving sales through product knowledge, demos, and client relationships. Includes strong benefits, beauty training, and lots of free samples (gratis).
Part-Time Sales Associate (Seasonal)
- Employer: 5.11
- Location: Canoga Park, CA
- Type: Part-time (Seasonal)
- Pay: $18.42/hour + commission
Help customers with tactical/outdoor gear, support merchandising, and work with a performance-focused team. Good fit if you like fitness, outdoor, or tactical products and want seasonal hours.
Flexible Part-Time Merchandiser Work
- Employer: Designer Greetings
- Location: Panorama City, CA & surrounding area
- Type: Part-time (very flexible)
- Pay: $18 – $20/hour + mileage & travel time
Service greeting card displays in local stores on your own schedule: straighten cards, stock orders, and handle seasonal changeovers. Great low-hour option with paid mileage.
Retail Experience Supervisor
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Porter Ranch, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (competitive pay + incentives)
Lead a team to deliver strong customer and employee experiences, coach performance, and help hit store goals. Includes employee discount, well-being benefits, and potential incentive pay.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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