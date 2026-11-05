🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Los Angeles

Retail and customer service hiring is busy across Los Angeles right now, from luxury fashion to grocery, beauty, and management roles. Here are several solid options, whether you want part‑time flexibility or a full‑time career path.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Los Angeles, CA (The Grove)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.20 – $28.30/hour + 3% commission on beauty

Create personalized beauty experiences, lead the Kiehl’s counter, manage events, and drive sales in a busy, high-end environment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and merchandise discount.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90/hour

Help retail and installer customers find the right auto parts, handle phone orders, and do light in-store services like battery tests. Offers PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.70 – $23.17/hour

Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and light production work in-store. You’ll help with complex print jobs, shipping, POS transactions, and keep the store running smoothly, with benefits and training.

Employer: Not listed (California Lifeline Program partner)

Not listed (California Lifeline Program partner) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $19 – $22/hour + daily & weekly bonuses (about $700 – $1,000/week)

Work at community booths helping people enroll in free/discounted wireless service, with phone/SIM activation and outreach. Weekly pay, bonuses, flexible shifts, and benefits like health insurance and PTO.

Employer: Off the Charts

Location: Reseda, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $24/hour

Lead daily operations on the sales floor, support inventory and cash handling, and educate customers on cannabis products. Great fit if you have retail/dispensary experience and want a lead role.

Employer: Erewhon Market

Location: Venice, CA

Type: Full-time/shift lead (classified as “Other”)

Full-time/shift lead (classified as “Other”) Pay: $21 – $25/hour

Supervise front-end cashiers, handle cash issues, train staff, and drive membership signups at a high-end organic market. Includes 50% off organic meals, 20% store discount, 401(k) with 4% match, health benefits, and vacation.

Employer: Burberry

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19 – $20/hour + potential commission/bonuses

Luxury retail role focused on clienteling, hitting sales goals, and maintaining high visual standards. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of sales experience and love fashion.

Employer: Funko

Location: Hollywood, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,304 – $82,000/year + potential bonuses & RSUs

Run a destination pop-culture store: lead the team, drive sales, manage inventory, and deliver a fun “fan” experience. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) with match, and a very fandom-focused environment.

Emerging Store Manager (Walgreens) – Multiple Openings

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.92 – $23.60/hour

Lead a section of the store and act as Manager on Duty at times, handling opening/closing, supervising associates, and keeping the store safe and organized. Good step up if you have customer service and some leadership experience.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas

Location: Northridge, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $31.25/hour

Sales-focused role in an auto care shop, helping customers with tires and services, handling transactions, and driving customer loyalty. Offers medical, dental, vision from day one, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and paid training.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Los Angeles, CA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24/hour + mileage, car reimbursement & overtime potential

Drive your own vehicle to grocery and retail accounts to stock, rotate, and display beverage products. Early-morning starts, 5 days/week including weekends, with benefits and paid mileage.

Employer: VONS (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Entry-level front-end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer help. Flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.42 – $29.42/hour

Be the go-to beauty advisor in-store, driving sales through product knowledge, demos, and client relationships. Includes strong benefits, beauty training, and lots of free samples (gratis).

Employer: 5.11

Location: Canoga Park, CA

Type: Part-time (Seasonal)

Pay: $18.42/hour + commission

Help customers with tactical/outdoor gear, support merchandising, and work with a performance-focused team. Good fit if you like fitness, outdoor, or tactical products and want seasonal hours.

Employer: Designer Greetings

Location: Panorama City, CA & surrounding area

Type: Part-time (very flexible)

Pay: $18 – $20/hour + mileage & travel time

Service greeting card displays in local stores on your own schedule: straighten cards, stock orders, and handle seasonal changeovers. Great low-hour option with paid mileage.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Porter Ranch, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive pay + incentives)

Lead a team to deliver strong customer and employee experiences, coach performance, and help hit store goals. Includes employee discount, well-being benefits, and potential incentive pay.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.