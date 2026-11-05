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Los Angeles
🤝 Multiple Community & Social Service Jobs Around Los Angeles
3 days ago
LA’s social services scene is busy right now—lots of roles helping youth, families, and adults in recovery. If you like direct client work and community impact, these are worth a look.
Peer Worker
- Employer: California Greenworks
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.28 – $30.44/hour
Use your lived experience to support people with mental health and substance use challenges. You’ll offer peer mentoring, harm-reduction support, crisis intervention within scope, and help clients connect to community resources.
Seasonal Youth Development Professional – Serrania, Woodland Hills & Calabash
- Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region)
- Location: Canoga Park, CA (in person)
- Type: Seasonal, Part-time (11–14 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.42 – $22.00/hour
Afternoon role mentoring kids ages 5–17 in education, sports, arts, health, and leadership. Great if you like working with youth and want steady after-school hours.
Seasonal Youth Development Professional – Mosk, Reseda & Blythe
- Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region)
- Location: Canoga Park, CA (in person)
- Type: Seasonal, Part-time (11–14 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.42 – $22.00/hour
Similar after-school schedule, but serving club sites in Mosk, Reseda, and Blythe. You’ll supervise groups up to 20 youth, support homework, and help run special events and field trips.
Seasonal Youth Development Professional – Justice, Haynes & Clubhouse
- Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region)
- Location: Canoga Park, CA (in person)
- Type: Seasonal, Part-time (11–14 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.42 – $22.00/hour
Lead core Boys & Girls Club programs at Justice, Haynes, and Clubhouse locations. Good fit if you’re organized, energetic, and comfortable managing behavior and safety.
Mental Health Worker (Recovery Counselor)
- Employer: Stars Behavioral Health Group
- Location: Sylmar, CA (Olive View Crisis Residential Treatment – Valley Star)
- Type: Full-time, Tues–Sat 3:00pm–11:30pm
- Starting Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour
Work in a 16-bed short-term residential program as part of a treatment team. You’ll support daily living, safety, and milieu management, with strong benefits, paid training, and growth opportunities.
SNF Social Services Assistant – Full Time
- Employer: The Rehabilitation Center of North Hills
- Location: North Hills, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (Tues–Fri 10:00am–6:30pm; Sat 8:30am–5:00pm)
- Pay: $21.00 – $24.00/hour
Support residents’ social and emotional needs in a skilled nursing facility—advocacy, care planning, documentation, and family support. Ideal if you have SNF or healthcare social work experience.
Case Manager (NOHO)
- Employer: A Step to Freedom Inc.
- Location: North Hollywood, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri ~9:00am–5:00pm
- Pay: $25.00/hour
Work with adults facing homelessness, re-entry, and behavioral health needs. You’ll do assessments, service plans, crisis intervention, and connect clients to housing, benefits, and treatment.
Associate I, Medical Social Work
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Los Angeles, CA – 1515 N. Vermont Medical Offices
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30am–5:00pm
- Pay: Not listed
Entry-level medical social work role managing a low–medium acuity caseload. You’ll do psychosocial assessments, care coordination, and program support within a large healthcare system.
Benefits Coordination Specialist (Coordinated Family Support Specialist)
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Not stated (appears full-time)
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour
Support adults with developmental disabilities who live at home with family. You’ll coordinate services, build life skills, write progress reports, and help families navigate benefits and community resources.
Youth Development Professional – South LA Sites
- Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (South LA sites)
- Type: Part-time (hours not listed)
- Pay: Not listed
Plan and run programs in education, recreation, arts, and physical activity for club members. Good for someone with youth work experience who can manage behavior and keep a busy room safe and fun.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same organization.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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