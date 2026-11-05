🤝 Multiple Community & Social Service Jobs Around Los Angeles

LA’s social services scene is busy right now—lots of roles helping youth, families, and adults in recovery. If you like direct client work and community impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: California Greenworks

California Greenworks Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.28 – $30.44/hour

Use your lived experience to support people with mental health and substance use challenges. You’ll offer peer mentoring, harm-reduction support, crisis intervention within scope, and help clients connect to community resources.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region)

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region) Location: Canoga Park, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Seasonal, Part-time (11–14 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.42 – $22.00/hour

Afternoon role mentoring kids ages 5–17 in education, sports, arts, health, and leadership. Great if you like working with youth and want steady after-school hours.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region)

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region) Location: Canoga Park, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Seasonal, Part-time (11–14 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.42 – $22.00/hour

Similar after-school schedule, but serving club sites in Mosk, Reseda, and Blythe. You’ll supervise groups up to 20 youth, support homework, and help run special events and field trips.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region)

Boys & Girls Clubs of America (West Valley Region) Location: Canoga Park, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Seasonal, Part-time (11–14 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.42 – $22.00/hour

Lead core Boys & Girls Club programs at Justice, Haynes, and Clubhouse locations. Good fit if you’re organized, energetic, and comfortable managing behavior and safety.

Employer: Stars Behavioral Health Group

Location: Sylmar, CA (Olive View Crisis Residential Treatment – Valley Star)

(Olive View Crisis Residential Treatment – Valley Star) Type: Full-time, Tues–Sat 3:00pm–11:30pm

Starting Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour

Work in a 16-bed short-term residential program as part of a treatment team. You’ll support daily living, safety, and milieu management, with strong benefits, paid training, and growth opportunities.

Employer: The Rehabilitation Center of North Hills

Location: North Hills, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (Tues–Fri 10:00am–6:30pm; Sat 8:30am–5:00pm)

(Tues–Fri 10:00am–6:30pm; Sat 8:30am–5:00pm) Pay: $21.00 – $24.00/hour

Support residents’ social and emotional needs in a skilled nursing facility—advocacy, care planning, documentation, and family support. Ideal if you have SNF or healthcare social work experience.

Employer: A Step to Freedom Inc.

Location: North Hollywood, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri ~9:00am–5:00pm

Pay: $25.00/hour

Work with adults facing homelessness, re-entry, and behavioral health needs. You’ll do assessments, service plans, crisis intervention, and connect clients to housing, benefits, and treatment.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Los Angeles, CA – 1515 N. Vermont Medical Offices

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30am–5:00pm

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level medical social work role managing a low–medium acuity caseload. You’ll do psychosocial assessments, care coordination, and program support within a large healthcare system.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Not stated (appears full-time)

Not stated (appears full-time) Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Support adults with developmental disabilities who live at home with family. You’ll coordinate services, build life skills, write progress reports, and help families navigate benefits and community resources.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson

Location: Los Angeles, CA (South LA sites)

Type: Part-time (hours not listed)

(hours not listed) Pay: Not listed

Plan and run programs in education, recreation, arts, and physical activity for club members. Good for someone with youth work experience who can manage behavior and keep a busy room safe and fun.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same organization.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.