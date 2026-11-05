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🔧 Los Angeles Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Los Angeles is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now around LA and nearby areas.
HOUSEKEEPER (ON CALL)
Employer: Crothall Healthcare
Location: California Rehabilitation Institute, Los Angeles, CA
Type: Part-time, on-call (Sunday–Saturday, hours vary)
Pay: $25.00/hour
You’ll handle light cleaning in a hospital setting—rooms, halls, floors, and linens—helping keep patients and staff safe. Good fit if you want flexible, on-call work with access to healthcare system benefits for part-time staff.
Custodian
Employer: Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOALA)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour
You’ll clean and maintain a busy social services facility—inside, outside, and event setups—plus help with small repairs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits, and you’ll be supporting programs that serve LA’s most vulnerable neighbors.
Groundskeeper
Employer: Service Corporation International
Location: North Hollywood, CA (91606)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour
Outdoor role keeping cemetery and funeral home grounds in top shape—mowing, trimming, tending flower beds, and helping with burials. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and more, ideal if you like physical work outside in all seasons.
Overnight Houseperson
Employer: Accor – Fairmont Century Plaza
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time, overnight
Pay: Union scale per UNITE HERE Local 11: $27.00/hr (first 9 months), $32.18/hr (months 10–18), $35.75/hr (18+ months)
Work nights keeping public areas spotless, stocking linens and supplies, and handling guest requests so mornings start smooth. This union role comes with strong health, pension, and travel discounts at Fairmont/Accor hotels.
Cleaning Services Specialist
Employer: Occidental College
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, non-exempt
Pay: $23.75/hr starting, rising to $24.32/hr after 6 months and $24.78/hr after 12 months
You’ll do advanced floor care plus after-hours emergency response (plumbing leaks, locks, broken glass) across campus. Great fit if you have 3+ years cleaning/maintenance experience and want a union-represented role with steady hours in a college setting.
Plant Maintenance Cleaners
Employer: Athens Services
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time, 2:30 PM–11:00 PM, Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays
Pay: $22.70/hour
Hands-on cleaning at a Material Recovery Facility—clearing debris from conveyors, tunnels, fans, and plant areas so equipment runs smoothly. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation and sick time, and is ideal if you’re okay with heavy labor in dusty, noisy environments.
Associate Service Operations Security Technician – Locksmith
Employer: Diebold Nixdorf
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour (base salary range)
Entry-level locksmith/security tech role working on safes, vaults, locks, and after-hours depositories at client sites. Good path if you like hands-on technical work, want to learn locksmithing, and don’t mind traveling to different customer locations.
Project Crew Member (Janitorial)
Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel to various sites)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22.23/hour
Traveling floor and deep-clean specialist: strip/wax floors, shampoo carpets, wash windows, pressure wash, and back up other crews. You’ll need a valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle, and must be able to work variable days/nights and weekends.
Facility Maintenance Manager
Employer: C&W Services (Cushman & Wakefield)
Location: West Hills, CA
Type: Full-time, management
Pay: $106,250–$125,000/year
Senior role leading integrated facility services—maintenance, janitorial, grounds, vendors, budgets, and client relationships—for commercial properties. Best for someone with 5+ years facilities/operations management and experience handling budgets, teams, and multiple service lines.
Janitor
Employer: Oceana Healthcare Center
Location: West Los Angeles, CA
Type: Full-time, day shift
Pay: Not listed
You’ll keep a skilled nursing facility clean and safe—floor care, trash, restrooms, and infection-control cleaning—while supporting residents and staff. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and SEIU Local 2015 union representation.
House Cleaner / Limpiador de casas
Employer: Well-Paid Maids
Location: Los Angeles, CA (LA County area, on the road)
Type: Full-time or part-time
Pay: $28.00–$32.50/hour + tips
Clean homes and apartments across LA County—rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, plus extras like laundry and dishes—with all supplies provided. Includes health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, 24 vacation days, 401(k) with match, and needs a reliable car, insurance, and comfort around pets.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—LA hiring moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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