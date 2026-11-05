🔧 Los Angeles Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Los Angeles is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now around LA and nearby areas.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Location: California Rehabilitation Institute, Los Angeles, CA

Type: Part-time, on-call (Sunday–Saturday, hours vary)

Pay: $25.00/hour

You’ll handle light cleaning in a hospital setting—rooms, halls, floors, and linens—helping keep patients and staff safe. Good fit if you want flexible, on-call work with access to healthcare system benefits for part-time staff.

Employer: Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOALA)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $19.00–$20.00/hour

You’ll clean and maintain a busy social services facility—inside, outside, and event setups—plus help with small repairs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits, and you’ll be supporting programs that serve LA’s most vulnerable neighbors.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: North Hollywood, CA (91606)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour

Outdoor role keeping cemetery and funeral home grounds in top shape—mowing, trimming, tending flower beds, and helping with burials. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and more, ideal if you like physical work outside in all seasons.

Employer: Accor – Fairmont Century Plaza

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: Union scale per UNITE HERE Local 11: $27.00/hr (first 9 months), $32.18/hr (months 10–18), $35.75/hr (18+ months)

Work nights keeping public areas spotless, stocking linens and supplies, and handling guest requests so mornings start smooth. This union role comes with strong health, pension, and travel discounts at Fairmont/Accor hotels.

Employer: Occidental College

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, non-exempt

Pay: $23.75/hr starting, rising to $24.32/hr after 6 months and $24.78/hr after 12 months

You’ll do advanced floor care plus after-hours emergency response (plumbing leaks, locks, broken glass) across campus. Great fit if you have 3+ years cleaning/maintenance experience and want a union-represented role with steady hours in a college setting.

Employer: Athens Services

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, 2:30 PM–11:00 PM, Mon–Fri + rotating Saturdays

Pay: $22.70/hour

Hands-on cleaning at a Material Recovery Facility—clearing debris from conveyors, tunnels, fans, and plant areas so equipment runs smoothly. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation and sick time, and is ideal if you’re okay with heavy labor in dusty, noisy environments.

Employer: Diebold Nixdorf

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour (base salary range)

Entry-level locksmith/security tech role working on safes, vaults, locks, and after-hours depositories at client sites. Good path if you like hands-on technical work, want to learn locksmithing, and don’t mind traveling to different customer locations.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

Location: Los Angeles, CA (travel to various sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.23/hour

Traveling floor and deep-clean specialist: strip/wax floors, shampoo carpets, wash windows, pressure wash, and back up other crews. You’ll need a valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle, and must be able to work variable days/nights and weekends.

Employer: C&W Services (Cushman & Wakefield)

Location: West Hills, CA

Type: Full-time, management

Pay: $106,250–$125,000/year

Senior role leading integrated facility services—maintenance, janitorial, grounds, vendors, budgets, and client relationships—for commercial properties. Best for someone with 5+ years facilities/operations management and experience handling budgets, teams, and multiple service lines.

Employer: Oceana Healthcare Center

Location: West Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Not listed

You’ll keep a skilled nursing facility clean and safe—floor care, trash, restrooms, and infection-control cleaning—while supporting residents and staff. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and SEIU Local 2015 union representation.

Employer: Well-Paid Maids

Location: Los Angeles, CA (LA County area, on the road)

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: $28.00–$32.50/hour + tips

Clean homes and apartments across LA County—rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, plus extras like laundry and dishes—with all supplies provided. Includes health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, 24 vacation days, 401(k) with match, and needs a reliable car, insurance, and comfort around pets.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—LA hiring moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.