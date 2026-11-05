🎨 Los Angeles Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple Creative Openings

LA’s creative scene is buzzing right now—lots of roles for storytellers, makers, and digital creatives. Here are several fresh openings around Los Angeles and nearby.

Employer: 1752 America's Original

1752 America's Original Location: Los Angeles, CA (remote, LA-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $80,000/year

You’ll shoot and edit clean e‑commerce photos, styled product shots, and short videos for web, social, and ads. Great fit if you have a strong product portfolio and are fluent in Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro.

Employer: ALLIES OF SKIN

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year

Shape the voice of a science‑backed skincare brand, turning clinical and ingredient info into clear, premium copy across web, email, social, and packaging. Ideal if you have 5+ years in beauty/wellness and a polished, elevated writing style.

Employer: NTA Talent Agency

Location: Los Angeles, CA (fully remote)

Type: Internship (college credit, unpaid)

Work on client reels, social clips, and long‑form edits for a talent agency. Best for college students focused on editing who want real projects for their reel and can list their editing software skills.

Employer: gIDE Institute

Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20.00 – $38.00/hour

Split your time between filming smile makeovers and helping run a busy education office. Great if you’re a creative videographer who’s also organized and ready to handle day‑to‑day admin.

Employer: Characters for Parties

Location: Los Angeles, CA (on the road)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Part-time, seasonal Salary: $60.00 – $70.00/hour

Perform as Santa at family, school, and community events around LA. Good side gig if you’re warm, reliable, great with kids, and free on December weekends.

Employer: ZING

Location: Los Angeles, CA 90015 (hybrid, CA-based)

Type: Full-time preferred; part-time considered

Full-time preferred; part-time considered Salary: $40,000 – $60,000/year

Write fast‑paced, short‑form vertical drama series (60–120 second episodes) for global audiences. You’ll need strong serialized storytelling skills, English writing, and the ability to communicate in Mandarin.

Employer: Museum of Ice Cream

Location: Los Angeles or New York City

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $155,000/year + bonus & options

Own the social content calendar and lead social‑first creative for a playful, culture‑driven brand. Perfect if you have 6–8 years of social experience, love internet culture, and can both strategize and create content.

Employer: Funrise, Inc.

Location: Sherman Oaks, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $110,000/year

Design and digitally sculpt toys, figures, and playsets for global brands and licenses. Great for ZBrush pros with 5+ years of 3D modeling and experience handing off files for manufacturing.

Employer: Velvet Thorne Studios (woman‑owned tattoo studio)

Velvet Thorne Studios (woman‑owned tattoo studio) Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)

Type: Internship/apprenticeship (unpaid)

Internship/apprenticeship (unpaid) Pay: $1.00 – $2.00/hour

Hands‑on apprenticeship for a female apprentice to learn tattooing, studio hygiene, client care, and content filming, with a full lesson plan and potential chair offer after completion.

Employer: Child Care Resource Center (CCRC)

Location: Chatsworth, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: About $33.00/hour

Plan and create press releases, newsletters, social campaigns, and marketing materials for a large child and family nonprofit. Good for early‑career comms pros who want stable work with strong benefits.

Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $200,000/year

Lead UX for federal web and app projects, from research to high‑fidelity UI, with a focus on accessibility and USWDS standards. Best for senior designers with 10+ years of experience and a strong, research‑driven portfolio.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other chances with the same team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.