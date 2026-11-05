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Los Angeles
🎨 Los Angeles Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple Creative Openings
3 days ago
LA’s creative scene is buzzing right now—lots of roles for storytellers, makers, and digital creatives. Here are several fresh openings around Los Angeles and nearby.
Product Photographer / Videographer
- Employer: 1752 America's Original
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (remote, LA-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $80,000/year
You’ll shoot and edit clean e‑commerce photos, styled product shots, and short videos for web, social, and ads. Great fit if you have a strong product portfolio and are fluent in Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro.
Copywriter – Skincare Brand
- Employer: ALLIES OF SKIN
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year
Shape the voice of a science‑backed skincare brand, turning clinical and ingredient info into clear, premium copy across web, email, social, and packaging. Ideal if you have 5+ years in beauty/wellness and a polished, elevated writing style.
Editing Student Internship (Unpaid)
- Employer: NTA Talent Agency
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (fully remote)
- Type: Internship (college credit, unpaid)
Work on client reels, social clips, and long‑form edits for a talent agency. Best for college students focused on editing who want real projects for their reel and can list their editing software skills.
Videographer & Office Coordinator
- Employer: gIDE Institute
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00 – $38.00/hour
Split your time between filming smile makeovers and helping run a busy education office. Great if you’re a creative videographer who’s also organized and ready to handle day‑to‑day admin.
Seasonal Santa Claus Performer
- Employer: Characters for Parties
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (on the road)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: $60.00 – $70.00/hour
Perform as Santa at family, school, and community events around LA. Good side gig if you’re warm, reliable, great with kids, and free on December weekends.
AI Vertical Drama Writer
- Employer: ZING
- Location: Los Angeles, CA 90015 (hybrid, CA-based)
- Type: Full-time preferred; part-time considered
- Salary: $40,000 – $60,000/year
Write fast‑paced, short‑form vertical drama series (60–120 second episodes) for global audiences. You’ll need strong serialized storytelling skills, English writing, and the ability to communicate in Mandarin.
Senior Social Media Manager
- Employer: Museum of Ice Cream
- Location: Los Angeles or New York City
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $155,000/year + bonus & options
Own the social content calendar and lead social‑first creative for a playful, culture‑driven brand. Perfect if you have 6–8 years of social experience, love internet culture, and can both strategize and create content.
3D Toy Designer
- Employer: Funrise, Inc.
- Location: Sherman Oaks, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $110,000/year
Design and digitally sculpt toys, figures, and playsets for global brands and licenses. Great for ZBrush pros with 5+ years of 3D modeling and experience handing off files for manufacturing.
Tattoo Apprenticeship (Unpaid)
- Employer: Velvet Thorne Studios (woman‑owned tattoo studio)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (in person)
- Type: Internship/apprenticeship (unpaid)
- Pay: $1.00 – $2.00/hour
Hands‑on apprenticeship for a female apprentice to learn tattooing, studio hygiene, client care, and content filming, with a full lesson plan and potential chair offer after completion.
Media & Communications Specialist
- Employer: Child Care Resource Center (CCRC)
- Location: Chatsworth, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $33.00/hour
Plan and create press releases, newsletters, social campaigns, and marketing materials for a large child and family nonprofit. Good for early‑career comms pros who want stable work with strong benefits.
Senior UI/UX Designer
- Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $200,000/year
Lead UX for federal web and app projects, from research to high‑fidelity UI, with a focus on accessibility and USWDS standards. Best for senior designers with 10+ years of experience and a strong, research‑driven portfolio.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other chances with the same team.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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