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💰 Multiple High-Paying Accounting & Finance Roles in Los Angeles
LA’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for tax, audit, and advisory pros. Here are several strong openings across public accounting, fintech, law, banking, and more.
Tax Delivery Manager, Japanese Services (Global Employer Tax)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, hybrid with light travel (up to 5%)
- Salary: $105,375 – $215,375
- Bilingual English/Japanese tax manager role serving high‑net‑worth individuals and families. Lead complex individual and gift tax engagements, manage teams, and be the main advisor for private clients.
Senior Tax Associate – Real Estate
- Employer: Aprio
- Location: Woodland Hills, CA (Los Angeles area), hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $133,500/year
- Real estate–focused tax role at a Top 20 CPA firm. Work on corporate, S‑Corp, and partnership returns with strong benefits, CPA support, and minimal travel.
Manager – Tax Transformation Consulting, Tax Systems
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, hybrid, travel up to 50%
- Salary: $116,175 – $237,375
- Lead tax technology projects (Corptax, Longview, ONESOURCE, Oracle TRCS, etc.). Great fit if you blend tax and systems and want to manage multi‑entity implementations.
Wealth Management Advisor
- Employer: Sunflower Bank, N.A.
- Location: Los Angeles, CA – Wilshire Blvd
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $93,100 – $135,000
- Advise high‑net‑worth clients on wealth planning and investments. Heavy relationship‑building, strong sales focus, and robust bank benefits (401k match, PTO, tuition help).
Forensic Accounting Manager – Hybrid
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for confidential client)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (also SF, Denver, Orlando) – hybrid 3 days on‑site
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $220,000
- Lead complex fraud and litigation investigations, produce expert reports, and testify when needed. Ideal if you love investigative work and data analytics (IDEA, ACL, SQL, Python/R).
Audit Senior (Nonprofit or For‑Profit) – Public
- Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 CPA firm client)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (heavily hybrid; also San Jose)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 base + bonuses
- Join a growing audit team serving multiple industries. 3+ years public audit required; strong PTO, bonuses, and remote flexibility.
Senior Accountant, Tax
- Employer: April Housing (backed by Blackstone Real Estate)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA – hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 + bonus eligible
- Senior tax role focused on large affordable‑housing partnerships and related entities. Review complex returns, support investor reporting, and mentor staff.
(Note: This role also appears via LIHTC Leaders; it’s the same position, so listed once.)
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Levity Live
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (in office once a week)
- Salary: Not listed
- Full‑cycle accounting for entertainment entities (talent management, digital, cruiseline). Mix of AR/AP, commissions, reconciliations, and month‑end close in a fun, fast‑paced setting.
Senior Lead Treasury Management Consultant – Southwest MidCorp
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (serving SoCal markets) – hybrid 3 days/week
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $185,000 – $300,000
- Senior treasury sales role managing a Southern California portfolio with a strong retail focus. Lead complex cash‑management solutions and partner across FX, cards, and payments.
Senior Cost Accountant
- Employer: Frederick Fox (recruiting for consumer goods client)
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Own standard costing, variance analysis, and inventory valuation for a consumer goods leader. Great fit if you’re strong with ERP systems (SAP, Oracle, etc.).
Funding Coordinator
- Employer: Hankey Group – LoanCenter / Westlake Direct
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Approx. $45,000 – $70,000/year (base + bonuses)
- Entry‑ to mid‑level auto finance role reviewing loan docs, coordinating with loan officers and analysts, and ensuring accurate, timely funding.
Analyst / Senior Analyst
- Employer: Angeleno Group
- Location: Los Angeles, CA (Beverly Hills)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Investment analyst role (1–3 years’ experience) focused on clean energy and climate solutions. Heavy financial modeling, research, and deal support; starts January 2027.
Senior Financial Analyst – R&D FP&A
- Employer: Samsara
- Location: Remote (US) – open to LA residents
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,300 – $140,000
- Partner with engineering leaders on headcount and AI/software spend. Fully remote FP&A role at a high‑growth IoT company, ideal if you like building models and working with tech teams.
Tax Manager – Flow Through (Private Client Services)
- Employer: CohnReznick
- Location: Los Angeles, CA – remote/hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $160,000
- Manage tax for operating partnerships, flow‑throughs, and family offices. Review complex returns, lead client relationships, and mentor staff at a national firm.
Manager, Structured Finance ABS
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time, travel required
- Salary: $127,205 – $262,660 (CA range)
- Manager in Capital Solutions working on CMBS, CLOs, CDOs, MBS, and ABS due diligence. Great for CPAs with 5+ years in audit/corporate accounting who want securitization exposure.
Prevailing Wage & Payroll Administrator
- Employer: BKF Engineers
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87,141.60 – $116,688/year
- Senior payroll role focused on California prevailing wage and multi‑state payroll. Lots of compliance, reconciliations, and collaboration with HR/Finance.
Private Wealth Advisor
- Employer: Capital Group
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 base + commissions/bonuses
- Build and grow a high‑net‑worth/ultra‑HNW book with deep in‑house investment and planning support. Best for experienced advisors (10+ years) with an existing or portable client base.
Senior Billing Manager
- Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP
- Location: Remote (US) – open to CA candidates
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA): $120,000 – $244,000
- Lead the firmwide billing department for a national law firm. Heavy on strategy, process improvement, tech/AI tools, and managing billing managers and teams.
Senior Associate – State & Local Tax (Income)
- Employer: Andersen
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $109,000 – $137,500
- SALT income tax role reviewing returns, handling audits, and mentoring juniors. Good next step if you have 2+ years of tax and want deeper multistate exposure.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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