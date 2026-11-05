💰 Multiple High-Paying Accounting & Finance Roles in Los Angeles

LA’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for tax, audit, and advisory pros. Here are several strong openings across public accounting, fintech, law, banking, and more.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, hybrid with light travel (up to 5%)

Full-time, hybrid with light travel (up to 5%) Salary: $105,375 – $215,375

Bilingual English/Japanese tax manager role serving high‑net‑worth individuals and families. Lead complex individual and gift tax engagements, manage teams, and be the main advisor for private clients.

Employer: Aprio

Aprio Location: Woodland Hills, CA (Los Angeles area) , hybrid

, hybrid Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $133,500/year

Real estate–focused tax role at a Top 20 CPA firm. Work on corporate, S‑Corp, and partnership returns with strong benefits, CPA support, and minimal travel.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, hybrid, travel up to 50%

Full-time, hybrid, travel up to 50% Salary: $116,175 – $237,375

Lead tax technology projects (Corptax, Longview, ONESOURCE, Oracle TRCS, etc.). Great fit if you blend tax and systems and want to manage multi‑entity implementations.

Employer: Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Location: Los Angeles, CA – Wilshire Blvd

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $93,100 – $135,000

Advise high‑net‑worth clients on wealth planning and investments. Heavy relationship‑building, strong sales focus, and robust bank benefits (401k match, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for confidential client)

CyberCoders (recruiting for confidential client) Location: Los Angeles, CA (also SF, Denver, Orlando) – hybrid 3 days on‑site

(also SF, Denver, Orlando) – hybrid 3 days on‑site Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $220,000

Lead complex fraud and litigation investigations, produce expert reports, and testify when needed. Ideal if you love investigative work and data analytics (IDEA, ACL, SQL, Python/R).

Employer: CyberCoders (Top 100 CPA firm client)

CyberCoders (Top 100 CPA firm client) Location: Los Angeles, CA (heavily hybrid; also San Jose)

(heavily hybrid; also San Jose) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 base + bonuses

Join a growing audit team serving multiple industries. 3+ years public audit required; strong PTO, bonuses, and remote flexibility.

Employer: April Housing (backed by Blackstone Real Estate)

(backed by Blackstone Real Estate) Location: Los Angeles, CA – hybrid

– hybrid Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 + bonus eligible

Senior tax role focused on large affordable‑housing partnerships and related entities. Review complex returns, support investor reporting, and mentor staff.

(Note: This role also appears via LIHTC Leaders; it’s the same position, so listed once.)

Employer: Levity Live

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, hybrid (in office once a week)

Full-time, hybrid (in office once a week) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Full‑cycle accounting for entertainment entities (talent management, digital, cruiseline). Mix of AR/AP, commissions, reconciliations, and month‑end close in a fun, fast‑paced setting.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Los Angeles, CA (serving SoCal markets) – hybrid 3 days/week

(serving SoCal markets) – hybrid 3 days/week Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $185,000 – $300,000

Senior treasury sales role managing a Southern California portfolio with a strong retail focus. Lead complex cash‑management solutions and partner across FX, cards, and payments.

Employer: Frederick Fox (recruiting for consumer goods client)

Frederick Fox (recruiting for consumer goods client) Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own standard costing, variance analysis, and inventory valuation for a consumer goods leader. Great fit if you’re strong with ERP systems (SAP, Oracle, etc.).

Employer: Hankey Group – LoanCenter / Westlake Direct

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Approx. $45,000 – $70,000/year (base + bonuses)

(base + bonuses) Entry‑ to mid‑level auto finance role reviewing loan docs, coordinating with loan officers and analysts, and ensuring accurate, timely funding.

Employer: Angeleno Group

Location: Los Angeles, CA (Beverly Hills)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Investment analyst role (1–3 years’ experience) focused on clean energy and climate solutions. Heavy financial modeling, research, and deal support; starts January 2027.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote (US) – open to LA residents

– open to LA residents Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $83,300 – $140,000

Partner with engineering leaders on headcount and AI/software spend. Fully remote FP&A role at a high‑growth IoT company, ideal if you like building models and working with tech teams.

Employer: CohnReznick

Location: Los Angeles, CA – remote/hybrid

– remote/hybrid Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,000 – $160,000

Manage tax for operating partnerships, flow‑throughs, and family offices. Review complex returns, lead client relationships, and mentor staff at a national firm.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time, travel required

Full-time, travel required Salary: $127,205 – $262,660 (CA range)

(CA range) Manager in Capital Solutions working on CMBS, CLOs, CDOs, MBS, and ABS due diligence. Great for CPAs with 5+ years in audit/corporate accounting who want securitization exposure.

Employer: BKF Engineers

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87,141.60 – $116,688/year

Senior payroll role focused on California prevailing wage and multi‑state payroll. Lots of compliance, reconciliations, and collaboration with HR/Finance.

Employer: Capital Group

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 base + commissions/bonuses

Build and grow a high‑net‑worth/ultra‑HNW book with deep in‑house investment and planning support. Best for experienced advisors (10+ years) with an existing or portable client base.

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Location: Remote (US) – open to CA candidates

– open to CA candidates Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CA): $120,000 – $244,000

Lead the firmwide billing department for a national law firm. Heavy on strategy, process improvement, tech/AI tools, and managing billing managers and teams.

Employer: Andersen

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $109,000 – $137,500

SALT income tax role reviewing returns, handling audits, and mentoring juniors. Good next step if you have 2+ years of tax and want deeper multistate exposure.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.