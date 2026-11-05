📢 Nov 6 info session on school mergers & closures (Region South)

📢 Learn About Possible School Changes in Region South

Los Angeles Unified is holding a Stronger Schools Together Information Session — Region South to talk about the future of local schools.

When: 11/6/2026, 10:00–11:30 AM

Where: Fremont High School, 7676 San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90003

At this session, the District will discuss:

Declining enrollment and how it affects schools and the District

and how it affects schools and the District Possible school mergers, consolidations, and closures and why they’re being considered

and why they’re being considered How future decisions will be made and what factors matter

You’re invited to:

Learn about the challenges facing local schools

Understand the process to build stronger schools together

Ask questions and find out how to stay informed and involved

Sessions are being offered in in-person, virtual, and hybrid formats across all four Los Angeles Unified regions; this one is for Region South.