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Los Angeles
📢 Nov 6 info session on school mergers & closures (Region South)
3 days ago
📢 Learn About Possible School Changes in Region South
Los Angeles Unified is holding a Stronger Schools Together Information Session — Region South to talk about the future of local schools.
When: 11/6/2026, 10:00–11:30 AM
Where: Fremont High School, 7676 San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90003
At this session, the District will discuss:
- Declining enrollment and how it affects schools and the District
- Possible school mergers, consolidations, and closures and why they’re being considered
- How future decisions will be made and what factors matter
You’re invited to:
- Learn about the challenges facing local schools
- Understand the process to build stronger schools together
- Ask questions and find out how to stay informed and involved
Sessions are being offered in in-person, virtual, and hybrid formats across all four Los Angeles Unified regions; this one is for Region South.
More Info: Stronger Schools Together Information Session — Re...
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