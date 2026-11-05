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Los Angeles

📢 Nov 6 info session on school mergers & closures (Region South)

3 days ago
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📢 Learn About Possible School Changes in Region South

Los Angeles Unified is holding a Stronger Schools Together Information Session — Region South to talk about the future of local schools.

When: 11/6/2026, 10:00–11:30 AM
Where: Fremont High School, 7676 San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90003

At this session, the District will discuss:

  • Declining enrollment and how it affects schools and the District
  • Possible school mergers, consolidations, and closures and why they’re being considered
  • How future decisions will be made and what factors matter

You’re invited to:

  • Learn about the challenges facing local schools
  • Understand the process to build stronger schools together
  • Ask questions and find out how to stay informed and involved

Sessions are being offered in in-person, virtual, and hybrid formats across all four Los Angeles Unified regions; this one is for Region South.

More Info: Stronger Schools Together Information Session — Re...

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