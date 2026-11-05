🐶 Sweet Van Nuys Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Van Nuys has some wonderful dogs waiting at East Valley Animal Care Center for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable pups.

Breed: Lhasa Apso

Lhasa Apso Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Lucy is a lovely adult Lhasa Apso with a soft white coat and a calm, gentle look. She’s a smaller dog, great for someone who wants a companion they can easily walk and cuddle. The shelter can share more about her temperament, training, and health status.

👉 Meet LUCY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Lhasa Apso

Lhasa Apso Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Anie is another adult Lhasa Apso with a pretty tan-and-white coat. She’s a compact pup who may be a good fit for an apartment or smaller home. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality, whether she’s spayed, and how she does with other pets.

👉 Meet ANIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Rex is a handsome adult Pit Bull Terrier with a striking gray-and-white coat. He looks strong and alert, and may be a great match for an active person or family who enjoys walks and playtime. The shelter can tell you more about his energy level, training, and any special needs.

👉 Meet REX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Black

White with Black Shelter: East Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Rocket is a young Australian Cattle Dog pup with a white-and-black coat and lots of potential. This is an active, smart breed that usually does best with plenty of exercise and mental play. Ask the shelter about her current size, expected adult size, and what kind of home they recommend for her.

👉 Meet ROCKET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Van Nuys, CA, consider visiting East Valley Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.