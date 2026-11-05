🐶 Loyal Chatsworth Dogs Ready Now for Adoption in CA

Chatsworth has some wonderful dogs waiting at the West Valley Animal Care Center for a second chance. Here are a few of the pups hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Havana is a medium-sized black mixed-breed girl who’s looking for a calm, loving home. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her people.

👉 Meet HAVANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Bronze is a handsome adult German Shepherd with a rich black-and-brown coat. If you love smart, active dogs and have time for exercise and training, Bronze could be a great match.

👉 Meet BRONZE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services

Phone: (888) 452-7381

Lucy is a young German Shepherd mix with a pretty brown coat. She’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet LUCY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chatsworth, CA, please consider visiting West Valley Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.