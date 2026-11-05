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Los Angeles

🐶 Loyal Chatsworth Dogs Ready Now for Adoption in CA

2 days ago

Chatsworth has some wonderful dogs waiting at the West Valley Animal Care Center for a second chance. Here are a few of the pups hoping to meet their new families soon.

HAVANA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piOmy_1Gmu7G9W00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
  • Phone: (888) 452-7381

Havana is a medium-sized black mixed-breed girl who’s looking for a calm, loving home. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her people.

👉 Meet HAVANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BRONZE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIvaO_1Gmu7G9W00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
  • Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
  • Phone: (888) 452-7381

Bronze is a handsome adult German Shepherd with a rich black-and-brown coat. If you love smart, active dogs and have time for exercise and training, Bronze could be a great match.

👉 Meet BRONZE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

LUCY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfoBk_1Gmu7G9W00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
  • Phone: (888) 452-7381

Lucy is a young German Shepherd mix with a pretty brown coat. She’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet LUCY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chatsworth, CA, please consider visiting West Valley Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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