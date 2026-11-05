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🐶 Loyal Chatsworth Dogs Ready Now for Adoption in CA
Chatsworth has some wonderful dogs waiting at the West Valley Animal Care Center for a second chance. Here are a few of the pups hoping to meet their new families soon.
HAVANA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Havana is a medium-sized black mixed-breed girl who’s looking for a calm, loving home. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her people.
👉 Meet HAVANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BRONZE
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Bronze is a handsome adult German Shepherd with a rich black-and-brown coat. If you love smart, active dogs and have time for exercise and training, Bronze could be a great match.
👉 Meet BRONZE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUCY
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: West Valley Animal Care Center - Los Angeles Animal Services
- Phone: (888) 452-7381
Lucy is a young German Shepherd mix with a pretty brown coat. She’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet LUCY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chatsworth, CA, please consider visiting West Valley Animal Care Center or calling (888) 452-7381 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.