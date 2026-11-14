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Los Altos Hills
Green waste drop-off at Foothill College Nov. 21
2 days ago
A Defensible Space Vegetation Removal Drop-off event will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Foothill College Parking Lot #1. Residents can bring green waste for removal as part of the defensible space program; check what is allowed before you go: lahcfd.org/greenwaste.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Altos Hills County Fire District
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