A Defensible Space Vegetation Removal Drop-off event will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Foothill College Parking Lot #1. Residents can bring green waste for removal as part of the defensible space program; check what is allowed before you go: lahcfd.org/greenwaste.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Altos Hills County Fire District