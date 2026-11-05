🏛️ Los Altos Hills special meeting on City Attorney selection panel

🏛️ Los Altos Hills special meeting on City Attorney hiring panel

The Los Altos Hills City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The main topic is setting up a Citizen Advisory Panel to help with the selection of the next City Attorney.

The meeting will be held in person at City Council Chambers, 26379 Fremont Road, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022. There is also a listed teleconference location at 5 Antonio Viera, Apt. 701, Leme, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Staff, Council, and the public may join in person at Town Hall or virtually via Zoom under Government Code section 54953.

You can watch or participate online via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85332702194?pwd=mHI7qrAdTHxwDbZzCfW3GWrawVCzvZ.1

Webinar ID: 853 3270 2194

Passcode: 678565

How public comment works

Because this is a special meeting, public comment is limited to items on this special meeting agenda.

Ways to comment:

In person: Fill out a speaker card at the meeting and give it to the City Clerk .

Fill out a speaker card at the meeting and give it to the . By email before the meeting: Send comments to citycouncil@losaltoshills.ca.gov . Include “FOR PUBLIC COMMENT” and the agenda item number in the subject line. These will be posted on the Town website and given to the Council.

Send comments to . Include and the in the subject line. These will be posted on the Town website and given to the Council. By Zoom during the meeting: Identify yourself by name and place of residence when you speak.

All comments must follow the Town’s Rules of Decorum. Profane language or disruptive conduct is prohibited under Los Altos Hills Municipal Code Sections 2-1.115(c) and (d).

Main agenda items

Call to Order at 11:00 a.m. , then Roll Call

, then Roll Call Public Comment (only on items on this agenda)

Appointment of Citizen Advisory Panel for City Attorney Selection – Mayor Bhateja and Council Member Tankha will handle consideration and approval of panel members.

– Mayor and Council Member will handle consideration and approval of panel members. Closed Session for Public Employment (Government Code 54957 ) – position: City Attorney

for (Government Code ) – position: Report out of Closed Session

Adjournment

Under Ordinance No. 506, Council meetings must adjourn no later than 10:00 p.m., unless a majority of Councilmembers present vote otherwise.

Access to documents and accessibility

Any writings or documents given to a majority of the Council about open-session items will be available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s office, 26379 Fremont Road, during normal business hours and on www.losaltoshills.ca.gov, as staff is able to post them.

Copies of agenda reports and backup materials are available at Town Hall 72 hours before the meeting, and a full packet will be at the back of the Council Chambers and online during the meeting.

For ADA accommodations, contact the City Clerk at 650-941-7222 at least 48 hours before the meeting so the Town can arrange reasonable accessibility support.