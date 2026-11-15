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🎁 Free Items Around Los Altos — Home Goods, Fitness & More
Freebies are popping up all around Los Altos and Los Altos Hills this week. Here are some of the best no-cost finds from your neighbors.
Certainteed roof shingles and spare screws
Item: Certainteed roof shingles with spare screws
Description: Extra roofing materials. Good if you need to repair or finish a roofing project.
Location: North Village, Los Altos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Candle Holder with Decorative Metal Accents
Item: Tall wooden candle holder with metal accents
Description: Wooden candle holder with intricate metal details. Nice accent piece for a table, shelf, or entryway.
Location: Los Altos Hills-Zone 6, Los Altos Hills, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Beige/Cream Square Lamp Shade
Item: Symple Stuff 10" H x 15" W Empire Lamp Shade
Description: Cream / beige square lamp shade with a spider attachment. Great if you need to refresh a lamp without buying new.
Location: Los Altos Hills-Zone 6, Los Altos Hills, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Pro-Form Elliptical Trainer
Item: Pro-Form Elliptical Trainer
Description: In working order. Console includes weight-loss and performance workouts, adjustable resistance, a fan, and an iPod-compatible audio input. Great for a home gym.
Bonus: Poster notes their son has a truck and can deliver for a fee (arrange details directly).
Location: Loyola/Country Club-Zone 40, Los Altos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Los Altos tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm pickup details.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.