Los Altos neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home decor to workout gear and pet supplies.

Item: Bronze ceiling light fixture with frosted glass shade

Condition: Not stated (includes finial and shade)

Size: Drop about 14 inches including the finial; 13 1/4 inch diameter lens and frame

Location: Grant Park, Los Altos, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice classic-style ceiling light that could work well in a hallway, bedroom, or small dining area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pair of metal dumbbells

Weight: 25 lb each

Condition: Slightly rusted

Location: Grant Park, Los Altos, CA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Solid set of heavier hand weights, good for strength training if you don’t mind a bit of rust.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bag of floating pellets for pond fish

Type: Color enhancing formula

Note from poster: Their last remaining pond fish (15 years old) has passed, and this is the food left over

Location: South Clark, Los Altos, CA

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you have koi or other pond fish and can use an extra bag of food.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here looks useful, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Los Altos tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.