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🎁 Free Finds in Los Altos — Home, Fitness & Pet Supplies
Los Altos neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home decor to workout gear and pet supplies.
Ceiling Light Fixture
Item: Bronze ceiling light fixture with frosted glass shade
Condition: Not stated (includes finial and shade)
Size: Drop about 14 inches including the finial; 13 1/4 inch diameter lens and frame
Location: Grant Park, Los Altos, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice classic-style ceiling light that could work well in a hallway, bedroom, or small dining area.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
25 Lb Hand Weights
Item: Pair of metal dumbbells
Weight: 25 lb each
Condition: Slightly rusted
Location: Grant Park, Los Altos, CA
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: nextdoor.com
Solid set of heavier hand weights, good for strength training if you don’t mind a bit of rust.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Top Fin Pond Fish Pellets
Item: Bag of floating pellets for pond fish
Type: Color enhancing formula
Note from poster: Their last remaining pond fish (15 years old) has passed, and this is the food left over
Location: South Clark, Los Altos, CA
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you have koi or other pond fish and can use an extra bag of food.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here looks useful, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Los Altos tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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