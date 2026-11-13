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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Los Altos and Nearby
Los Altos neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ shoes to home gear. Here’s what’s available right now.
Free girls footwear
A varied collection of girls’ footwear in kids sizes. Styles include brown faux-leather mid-calf boots with buckle details, black ballet flats with white polka dot lining, pink Little Mermaid jelly shoes, and red velvet slippers with gold-tone embroidery and beadwork.
- Sizes: Red size 12, Pink size 12, Black size 13, Boots size 1
- Condition: Used – good
- Category: Baby & kids apparel
- Location: Los Altos, CA
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Ubbi diaper pail
A used Ubbi diaper pail, great for keeping nursery odors under control. Handy free item for new parents or caregivers.
- Condition: Used (no extra details given)
- Category: Baby & kids
- Location: Springer Trees, Mountain View, CA (near Los Altos)
- Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Foam wedges
Foam wedges, never used, and they come with covers. Could be useful for support while sleeping, reading in bed, or for physical therapy exercises.
- Condition: New / never used
- Details: Wedges include covers
- Category: Other
- Location: Grant Park, Los Altos, CA
- Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.