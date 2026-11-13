Los Altos neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kids’ shoes to home gear. Here’s what’s available right now.

A varied collection of girls’ footwear in kids sizes. Styles include brown faux-leather mid-calf boots with buckle details, black ballet flats with white polka dot lining, pink Little Mermaid jelly shoes, and red velvet slippers with gold-tone embroidery and beadwork.

Sizes: Red size 12, Pink size 12, Black size 13, Boots size 1

Red size 12, Pink size 12, Black size 13, Boots size 1 Condition: Used – good

Used – good Category: Baby & kids apparel

Baby & kids apparel Location: Los Altos, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

A used Ubbi diaper pail, great for keeping nursery odors under control. Handy free item for new parents or caregivers.

Condition: Used (no extra details given)

Used (no extra details given) Category: Baby & kids

Baby & kids Location: Springer Trees, Mountain View, CA (near Los Altos)

(near Los Altos) Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Foam wedges, never used, and they come with covers. Could be useful for support while sleeping, reading in bed, or for physical therapy exercises.

Condition: New / never used

New / never used Details: Wedges include covers

Wedges include covers Category: Other

Other Location: Grant Park, Los Altos, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.