🎁 Community Freebies in Los Altos — Handy Home Finds & More

Los Altos neighbors are sharing some very useful free items this week, from home hardware to lighting and baby gear. If you’re updating your space or helping out a friend, these are worth a look.

Item: Set of brushed nickel cabinet handles and knobs

Condition: Very good, some pieces just need cleaning

Quantity: About 22 three-inch farm style handles plus about the same number of round knobs; more matching knobs may be available in about two months

Hardware: Screws provided

Location: Oak–Fremont, Los Altos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re redoing a kitchen, bathroom, or workshop and want a matching set of hardware. The neighbor will bag everything up for you once you reply with your interest and pickup timeline.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: BOB Gear jogging stroller with feeding tray attachment

Condition: Used once or twice; sun-bleached fabric causing discoloration

Location: Egan, Los Altos, CA

Pickup details: Placed on the street for free pickup at 1 pm; if you want it earlier, it will be by the garage—message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid jogging stroller from a well-known brand, great for walks or runs. Cosmetic sun bleaching only, according to the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Frosted glass and metal ceiling light fixture

Condition: Fully functional

Bulbs: Holds 3 light bulbs, 60 watts max each

Size: About 16" across at the widest point; drops about 20" from the ceiling

Location: Grant Park, Los Altos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’re updating a dining room, hallway, or bedroom and want a simple, classic ceiling light.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pair of wall sconces with shades

Condition: Fully functional; one sconce has some purple paint on it (the current owner hides it by facing that part toward the back)

Size: About 10" tall; round base is about 5.5" in diameter

Bulbs: Exact rating not known; photos show the type of bulbs the owner has been using

Location: Grant Park, Los Altos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for adding extra light in a hallway, bedroom, or over a reading nook. A little paint cleanup could make them look even better.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Los Altos tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head to the pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.