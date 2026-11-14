Los Alamos is buzzing with lab work right now—especially for folks with strong chemistry, materials, and national security backgrounds. If you’ve got an advanced STEM degree, there are several solid paths here, from post‑master’s to senior scientist.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), Materials Synthesis & Integrated Devices (MPA-11)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral

Salary: Not listed (LANL postdoc pay is tied to PhD date; see LANL Postdoc Program site)

Work on polymer synthesis, composites, and aging/degradation while using advanced tools to study chemical, thermal, mechanical, and surface properties. You’ll design experiments, publish in peer‑reviewed journals, and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team, with potential eligibility for Director’s and named fellowships.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 2-year Postdoc (possible 3rd year)

Salary: Competitive; based on PhD completion date (details on LANL Postdoc Program site)

Join a multidisciplinary team developing new optical nanomaterials and hybrid quantum materials (0D/2D quantum dots, nanoplatelets, spin‑coupled systems). You’ll use air‑sensitive synthesis, advanced spectroscopy (including single‑particle NIR), TEM, and nanolithography, and present your work at major conferences. Contact Eric Bowes (bowes@lanl.gov) and be ready with 3 recommendation letters.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory – MPA-11

Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Post-Master’s appointment

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you just finished a master’s in chemistry, polymers, materials, or analytical science (GPA 3.2+). You’ll support experiments on polymer-based materials, aging, and structure–property relationships, using tools like TGA, DSC, DMA, XRD, SEM/TEM, AFM and co‑author reports and papers with a seasoned team.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory – Defense Protection Directorate (ALDDP-OCCI)

Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Scientist 3: $125,200 – $211,300; Scientist 4: $150,300 – $260,800

If you know classified U.S. government programs and DOE/NNSA policy, this role puts you at the center of classification and controlled information for LANL. You’ll interpret classification guides, train derivative classifiers, brief staff, and at the Scientist 4 level, lead training programs and mentor other scientists. Q clearance required (or ability to obtain).

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory – Gas Transfer Systems Group (Q-7)

Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite, Hazard Category 2 nuclear facility)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role in gas transfer systems and tritium science supporting the U.S. nuclear stockpile. You’ll work with high‑pressure systems, tritium storage/recycling, calorimetry, gas mass spectrometry, and complex diagnostics, while managing projects and mentoring junior staff. Requires ability to obtain a DOE Q clearance and comfort working around radiological and high‑pressure hazards.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume and cover letter tuned up this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.