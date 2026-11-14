Los Alamos is buzzing with tech roles tied to national security and high‑performance computing. If you like Linux, containers, or mission‑driven software, these are worth a look.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM (hybrid possible, ~60% onsite)

(hybrid possible, ~60% onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: HPC Engineer 2: $106,400–$176,000; HPC Engineer 3: $128,000–$215,900

Work on some of the world’s largest HPC systems, running and improving a user‑facing OpenShift cluster and RHEL servers for ~1,000 users. Ideal if you have strong OpenShift/Kubernetes, Linux, scripting (Bash/Python/Perl), Ansible, and want to grow in containers, cloud, and automation while mentoring others. Q clearance (U.S. citizenship, background check, and drug test) is required; role comes with strong benefits and relocation support.

(Duplicate of the Indeed posting; same role, different link.)

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Location: Onsite in Los Alamos, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and support mission‑critical software and data systems for the Weapons Research Services division. You’ll configure apps on RHEL and OpenShift, help test GPU‑accelerated systems, and support researchers with troubleshooting and documentation. Best fit if you know modern software development (Agile, DevSecOps), programming plus databases and security, and can eventually obtain a DOE Q‑level clearance. Strong Linux, containers (Kubernetes/OpenShift, Docker/Podman), and monitoring skills are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—LANL often posts related roles with similar skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.