Los Alamos has a nice mix of hospital and school-based healthcare roles right now, from travel nursing to therapy and respiratory care.

Here are several solid options if you work in healthcare and want to stay in or near Los Alamos, NM.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Los Alamos Medical Center )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Los Alamos, NM

Type: Contract / Travel (8, 10, or 13-week assignment)

Pay: $63.75 – $66.30 per hour (min–max pay rate listed)

PACU travel role in a community hospital, with weekly direct deposit, guaranteed hours, 401(k) with match, and free private furnished housing or tax-free housing subsidy. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of acute care experience and want a short-term assignment with strong support and growth potential.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Near Los Alamos, NM

Type: Full-time Contract (37.5 hrs/week)

Schedule: Nov 2026 – May 2027, on-site only

Serve PreK–6th grade students across two elementary schools, with a steady schedule (3 days at one school, 2 at the other and no midday travel). Ideal if you hold a New Mexico OT or COTA license and enjoy IEP-based work, collaboration with teachers, and helping kids build independence.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Los Alamos, NM

Type: Full-time

Hospital-based role providing high-quality respiratory care for patients with acute and chronic cardiopulmonary issues. You’ll manage ventilators, perform ABGs, deliver oxygen and aerosol therapies, respond to emergencies, and work closely with physicians and nurses while educating patients and families.

If any of these sound like a match, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.