Los Alamos is buzzing with engineering work right now, especially at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). If you’re into complex systems, nuclear facilities, or hands-on manufacturing, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: R&D Engineer 1: $96,600 – $158,000; R&D Engineer 2: $106,400 – $176,000

Type: Full-time, regular

This role sits in the Prototype Fabrication (PF) Division, working closely with machinists and inspectors on high-precision, often hazardous-material components. Great fit if you like CAD/CAM (CREO, Mastercam), manufacturing processes, and want to grow into leading larger, mission-critical projects.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, regular; may include shift/weekend work

You’ll support projects across the Plutonium Facility (PF-4), from equipment upgrades to layout changes, and coordinate design, construction, and documentation. Good for early-career engineers who want broad project exposure and don’t mind working in and around nuclear facilities.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time internship

Designed for current engineering students (3.0+ GPA), this internship offers mentoring and hands-on work inside a nuclear facility. Strong match for Electrical, Nuclear, Mechanical, or Fire Protection engineering majors who want real-world experience tied to national security.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite, 10–15% travel)

(onsite, 10–15% travel) Salary: R&D Engineer 2: $106,400 – $176,000; R&D Engineer 3: $128,000 – $215,900

Type: Full-time, regular

Join the Design & Engineering Standards (W-DES) group and own requirements for major weapon systems (B61, W76, W78, W88, W93). Ideal if you enjoy systems engineering, tools like IBM DOORS, and leading cross-team reviews to keep complex designs aligned and traceable.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—LANL often has related roles open that you’ll see once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.