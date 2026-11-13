Los Alamos is busy right now, especially at Los Alamos National Laboratory. If you’ve got maintenance or facility operations experience, there are solid career paths open.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead facility maintenance and utilities support for both nuclear and non‑nuclear lab facilities. This is a senior role where you’ll manage teams, oversee complex maintenance and construction projects, and work closely with the Facility Operations Director. Requires a BS degree, 8+ years related experience, 4+ years nuclear experience, and eligibility for a Q clearance; PE, CFM, CMRP, or PMP are a plus. Comes with LANL’s strong benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and relocation support.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Operator 2: $54,900 – $84,300; Operator 3: $66,100 – $103,600

Hands‑on facility operations role supporting key national security and science facilities. You’ll monitor and operate mechanical, electrical, and/or chemical systems, respond to alarms and abnormal events, and support lockout/tagout and walk‑downs. Operator 2 needs a high school diploma + ~3 years’ experience; Operator 3 needs an associate degree + ~3 years’ experience or equivalent, plus deeper facility operations skills. Includes shift/after‑hours work and offers clear growth, training, and strong LANL benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through and read the full posting—LANL often allows equivalent experience instead of formal schooling.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.