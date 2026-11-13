Los Alamos healthcare is hiring, from hospital imaging to community pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Los Alamos, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retail pharmacist role inside a busy grocery store pharmacy. You’ll fill prescriptions, counsel patients, give vaccines, and lead techs while keeping the pharmacy safe, clean, and compliant with all laws.

Good fit if you have:

Bachelor’s in Pharmacy and current NM pharmacist license in good standing

and in good standing Can handle a fast pace, communicate clearly, and like direct customer contact

Bonus: retail experience and/or a second language

Employer: Los Alamos Medical Center (Lifepoint Health)

Location: Los Alamos, NM

Type: Full-time

Sign-on Bonus: $20,000 for a 24‑month full-time commitment

for a 24‑month full-time commitment Salary: Not listed

Lead role in CT at the local acute care hospital. You’ll split time between hands-on CT imaging and leading the team—staffing, training, quality checks, and handling complex patient or workflow issues.

Good fit if you have:

Current NM imaging license and graduation from an ARRT/JRCERT/ARMRIT/NMTCB accredited program

and graduation from an accredited program BLS and registry in Radiology/Radiation Therapy/MR/Nuclear Medicine, plus ARRT CT registry (or able to get it within 1 year)

and registry in Radiology/Radiation Therapy/MR/Nuclear Medicine, plus (or able to get it within 1 year) Want strong benefits, PTO, and ongoing education support in a hospital setting

(Note: This same Lead CT Technologist job also appears via Memorial Medical Center/Indeed, but it’s the same Los Alamos Medical Center role, so it’s listed once here.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.