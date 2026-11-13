Los Alamos is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). If you’ve got project, program, or people-management experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex manufacturing readiness and production integration for detonator production. You’ll translate program goals into shop-floor plans, run cross-functional teams, manage risk, and keep high‑consequence production on track. Requires a science/engineering bachelor’s + ~8 years’ experience (or equivalent); Q clearance and federal background check required.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM, USA

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed (eligible for Incentive Compensation Program)

Senior leadership role helping run a Project Management Office that delivers construction and capital projects across science and engineering facilities. You’ll oversee project and construction managers, guide policy and best practices, handle staffing and performance, and act for the PMO Manager when needed. Requires a bachelor’s + ~8 years related experience (or equivalent) and strong DOE/federal project background.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Hybrid – White Rock, NM (within ~2 hours’ commute)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: IT Program Manager 2: $106,400 – $176,000; IT Program Manager 3: $128,000 – $215,900

Own LANL’s enterprise learning systems, including the LMS (SAP NS2 SuccessFactors Learning), integrations, automation, and modernization. You’ll set strategy, manage a multi‑year portfolio, work with vendors and internal teams, and lead on data quality and reporting. Requires a bachelor’s + 5 years (level 2) or 8 years (level 3) in related IT/program work; Q clearance and federal background check required.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—LANL often hires at different levels off the same posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.