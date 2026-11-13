Los Alamos is buzzing with lab work right now, especially at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). If you’re into science, data, or hands-on lab work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (MST-8)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (MST-8) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 2-year postdoc (possible 3rd year)

Salary: Not listed

Work on multiscale modeling for nuclear fuels and advanced reactor materials, including AI/ML for materials performance and high‑performance scientific software. Best fit if you have a recent PhD in materials science, nuclear engineering, or similar and experience with computational materials, finite element/phase‑field tools, and HPC simulations.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (Gas Transfer Systems Group, Q-7)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (Gas Transfer Systems Group, Q-7) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite, classified setting)

(onsite, classified setting) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Lead experimental work on gas transfer systems and tritium science in active R&D labs with high‑pressure systems, mass spectrometry, and radiological hazards. Ideal if you have a Master’s in a STEM field plus ~6 years’ experience (or equivalent), strong experimental skills with pressure/vacuum systems, and can obtain a DOE Q clearance.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (Radiation Protection Institutional Programs – Services)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (Radiation Protection Institutional Programs – Services) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role supporting the bioassay sampling program for radiological workers—prepping kits, handling samples, tracking data, and helping with quality control. You’ll need a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, solid computer skills (Windows + MS Office), and the ability to lift up to 40 lbs; position requires a DOE Q clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—LANL often lists related openings you can jump to from there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.