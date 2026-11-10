💻 Los Alamos IT Jobs: Multiple LANL Roles From $54K–$140K+

Los Alamos IT is buzzing right now, especially at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). If you’re into security systems, data, or big tech leadership, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM

Salary: Tech 2: $54,900 – $84,300 ; Tech 3: $60,500 – $93,600

; Type: Full-time, regular

Hands-on role working on Argus access control, intrusion detection, and video systems across the Lab. Great fit if you like electronics, troubleshooting, and field work and want to grow from junior to more independent tech work on a national security site.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM

Salary: Spec 1: $72,800 – $115,400 ; Spec 2: $87,800 – $143,000

; Type: Full-time, regular

More data and coordination-focused role supporting the Argus Security System. You’ll manage maintenance databases, work orders, and at the higher level dig into alarm data analysis using Excel and Splunk to brief leadership.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Hybrid – Los Alamos & Santa Fe, NM (within 2-hour commute)

Salary: Not listed; executive IT leadership role

Not listed; role Type: Full-time, regular, incentive-eligible

Executive role leading 150+ IT staff across enterprise apps, data platforms, ERP modernization, cloud, and analytics. Ideal if you have 15+ years in large-scale IT leadership, ERP transformation, and want to shape the Lab’s long-term digital strategy.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume and cover letter tuned while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.