🚚 Los Alamos supply chain jobs with multiple LANL openings

Los Alamos is busy right now, especially around the Lab. If you’re into logistics, materials, or mail operations, there are several solid roles that keep the place running behind the scenes.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Salary: Superintendent 1: $87,800 – $143,000 ; Superintendent 2: $96,600 – $158,000

; Type: Full-time, regular appointment (2-year commitment)

Lead maintenance and logistics for some of the Lab’s most complex facilities, from electrical and mechanical systems to HVAC and building upgrades. This role is great if you have 5+ years of maintenance/facilities experience, can read drawings and schematics, and want to manage multi-discipline craft teams while driving safety, schedule, and cost performance.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Salary: Range posted by LANL (exact numbers not listed here; see posting)

Type: Full-time, regular position (2-year commitment), may require 24/7 shift/weekend work

Join the Weapons Program Material Control – Warehousing team and manage production materials, M&TE, weapons components, and classified items across multiple controlled storage areas. Ideal if you have 5+ years in material/inventory control, are strong with warehouse or inventory systems and Microsoft Office, and like fast-paced, highly regulated work with a big focus on safety and traceability.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Salary: Not listed (see posting)

Not listed (see posting) Type: Full-time, regular position (1-year commitment)

Work in the Mail Services team handling large volumes of mail, including classified materials, recycling (A1000 program), and hazardous-material-related shipping rules. Good fit if you have an associate’s degree plus 5 years’ mail/logistics experience (or equivalent), can lift 50+ lbs, know USPS/UPS/FedEx processes, and are comfortable working toward a DOE Q clearance.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume and cover letter ready while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.