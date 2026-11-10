👔 Los Alamos executive & management roles with multiple openings

Los Alamos is buzzing with leadership roles, especially tied to national security and big science projects. If you’ve got management experience, there are several ways to plug into high‑impact work here.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, regular Lead small to mid-size non-technical programs that support R&D at the Weapons Engineering Tritium Facility. Good fit if you’re organized, can juggle schedules and budgets, and want to sit at the center of mission-critical work.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Telework from within ~2 hours of Los Alamos, NM

Salary: IT PM 2: $106,400–$176,000; IT PM 3: $128,000–$215,900

Type: Full-time, regular Own an IT portfolio that supports core business functions like HR, Finance, and Logistics. You’ll be the main advisor for customers, shaping roadmaps, budgets, and priorities across 300+ apps and services.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM (TA-55)

Salary: Level 3: $87,800–$143,000; Level 4: $106,400–$176,000

Type: Full-time, rotating 24/7 shiftwork Supervise Area Controllers and keep high-consequence facilities running safely and on schedule. This is hands-on operations leadership with Q clearance requirements and shift differential potential.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Mercury, NV (NNSS duty station, LANL role)

Salary: Not clearly listed in posting

Not clearly listed in posting Type: Full-time, regular Lead planning, scheduling, and cost control for complex national security programs. Ideal if you know Primavera P6/EVMS and want to support high-stakes test and field environments with a DOE Q clearance.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Hybrid – Los Alamos, NM (within ~2 hours)

Salary: Level 1: $80,400–$127,900; Level 2: $96,600–$158,000

Type: Full-time, regular Manage reinvestment and modernization projects for power, water, gas, transit, and more. Great for early- to mid-career PMs who want to grow while steering visible infrastructure work.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM

Salary: Not listed (R&D Manager 3 level)

Not listed (R&D Manager 3 level) Type: Full-time, regular (0.5 FTE leadership + 0.5 FTE research/program work) Help lead a ~100-person R&D group with a ~$45M budget in areas like fuel cells, sensors, actinides, and nanomaterials. Split your time between group leadership and your own funded research or program management.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM

Salary: PM 4: $153,600–$266,500; PM 5: $184,200–$329,700

Type: Full-time, regular Lead LANL’s ICF program across NIF, Z, and Omega facilities, guiding thermonuclear burn research and national HED science strategy. Best for senior scientists/engineers with deep weapons/ICF background and national-level visibility.

Employer: Navarro Research and Engineering

Location: Onsite – Los Alamos, NM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Nontechnical program manager role overseeing a portfolio of infrastructure work supporting PIT-INFRA at LANL. You’ll own scope, cost, schedule, risk, and reporting across multiple projects, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and disability coverage.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume tuned while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.