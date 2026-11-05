🚔 Los Alamos public safety jobs with multiple LANL openings

Los Alamos is busy right now, especially around safety and security at the Lab. If you’ve got experience in emergency response, safety, or secure operations, there are several solid roles open.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Level 3: $106,400 – $176,000; Level 4: $117,200 – $195,400

You’ll lead industrial hygiene and safety work across lab, research, and industrial operations, and may serve as the Respiratory Protection Program Administrator. Level 3 focuses on advanced hazard evaluations and exposure assessments; Level 4 is a recognized expert role shaping Lab-wide IH/safety programs and strategies.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Level 1: $60,500 – $93,600; Level 2: $72,800 – $115,400

This role keeps high-security computing spaces running safely and smoothly as a Vault Type Room custodian and facility/security point person. Great fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and interested in classified environments and access control, with more leadership and project work at Level 2.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 24/7 operations

Salary: Not listed

You’ll work in the Emergency Operations Support Center, monitoring alarms, radios, and phones, and coordinating response teams for abnormal events and emergencies across LANL. Ideal if you have 911/dispatch, security, or emergency services experience and can handle fast-paced, multi-line communication.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of safety and industrial hygiene pros, set strategy, and drive improvements in LANL’s safety programs. This is a leadership role for someone with supervisory IH/safety experience, strong communication skills, and the ability to align field support with Lab-wide goals.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—LANL often hires at multiple levels off the same posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.