🏭 Los Alamos manufacturing jobs with several high-paying roles

Los Alamos manufacturing is booming around the Lab right now, with a big focus on national security work. Most of these roles are hands-on, onsite, and come with strong federal-style benefits.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads 10–20 floor operators in nuclear material operations at TA-55, handling planning, work oversight, and mentoring. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), nuclear facility experience, and an active Q clearance with HRP.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,800 – $127,900 (depending on level)

Run manual and CNC mills/lathes to machine high-explosive and inert components for national security experiments. Level 3 works more independently, including CNC programming and process development; requires an AAS in Machining or equivalent experience.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,600 – $84,300 (depending on level)

Join the Prototype Fabrication metrology team doing precision dimensional inspection on critical hardware, including uranium and beryllium parts. Great fit if you like CMM work, GD&T, and inspection tools; starts at 1 year related experience and grows into more independent CMM programming and reporting.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; eligible for incentive compensation program

Lead a nuclear radiochemistry manufacturing team, handling day-to-day operations, safety, cleanroom standards, and people management. Requires a technical bachelor’s degree and 5+ years related experience, plus strong background in Integrated Safety Management and lab operations.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite, 4x10s Mon–Thu)

(onsite, 4x10s Mon–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,800 – $143,000 (depending on level)

Own the Computerized Maintenance Management System (Asset Suite 9) for Detonator Production, from asset hierarchy and PM setup to reporting and governance. Ideal if you have deep CMMS/asset management experience and like leading cross-functional maintenance and reliability projects.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume and cover letter tuned up while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.