👔 Los Alamos Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings

Los Alamos is buzzing with leadership roles, especially at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) and a key nuclear-waste program vendor. If you’ve got management experience in engineering, science, or operations, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple construction and installation work fronts that support LANL’s pit production mission. You’ll direct project and construction managers, own safety and compliance in nuclear/high‑hazard spaces, and guide strategy for complex, fast‑paced projects.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not listed

Partner with the group leader in Detonator Production to lead process engineers who design and improve weapon‑related manufacturing processes. Great fit if you enjoy mentoring engineers, managing high‑consequence manufacturing work, and working closely with design agencies and production teams.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not listed

Executive‑level role helping lead a 200+ person Earth & Environmental Sciences division with a $120M+ annual portfolio. You’ll shape strategy, guide research programs, and represent EES to DOE sponsors on topics like Earth‑system modeling, energy security, and national‑security Earth science.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not listed

Run the Furniture, Amenities, and Space Team that keeps LANL’s workplaces functional and welcoming. You’ll oversee eight service programs (furniture, food service, AV, custodial, space management, and more) and manage a mix of staff and subcontractors with a strong customer‑service focus.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not listed

Lead reliability and maintenance strategy for Detonator Production’s programmatic assets. You’ll build and guide multidisciplinary teams, mature a reliability‑based maintenance program, and coordinate closely with production and facilities to keep critical equipment running.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not listed (note says range is broad; hires usually start below top of band)

Lead integrated project teams on $10M–<$50M capital projects, from planning and design through construction and startup. You’ll manage scope, schedule, budget, risks, and EVMS reporting, often under DOE Order 413.3B requirements.

Employer: SIMCO, LLC (for WIPP, working at LANL)

(for WIPP, working at LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM

Type: Full-time, exempt (grade 31–32)

Full-time, exempt (grade 31–32) Salary: $89,233 – $145,184 per year

Manage day‑to‑day operations work for the Central Characterization Program at LANL, supporting safe, compliant handling of TRU nuclear waste. This role mixes field leadership, procedure‑driven work, staff oversight, and coordination with multiple outside groups, plus strong benefits and a 4‑day workweek option.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume and cover letter tuned to the listed requirements before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.