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🔧 Los Alamos building & grounds jobs with multiple $80K+ roles
Los Alamos is busy right now, especially at Los Alamos National Laboratory. If you’ve got maintenance, facilities, or work control experience, there are several solid careers open.
Engineered Systems Technician 2/3 (Maintenance Technician)
- Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)
- Salary: Tec 2: $54,900–$84,300; Tec 3: $66,100–$103,600
- Type: Full-time, regular
Hands-on role keeping program equipment running: troubleshooting, diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance on systems like cooling water, vacuum, controls, and electromechanical gear. Tec 3 works more independently and mentors others. Requires relevant experience (HS + 3 yrs for Tec 2; AS + 3 yrs for Tec 3 or equivalent), ability to get a DOE Q clearance, and comfort working around chemicals and industrial equipment.
Maintenance Program Manager – Stationary Equipment (Program Manager 1/2)
- Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)
- Salary: Program Manager 1: $87,800–$143,000; Program Manager 2: $106,400–$176,000
- Type: Full-time, regular
Lead preventive maintenance programs for elevators and overhead cranes across the Lab. You’ll write and update PM instructions, support troubleshooting, oversee vendors, and help with training and documentation. Higher level adds program metrics and broader coordination. Requires a related bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience), strong mechanical/electrical background, and ability to obtain a Q clearance.
Operations and Maintenance Coordinator 1
- Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)
- Salary: $87,800–$143,000
- Type: Full-time, may include shift/weekend work
Office-based but very close to the action: you’ll coordinate facility and program maintenance requests, manage work orders and backlogs, and keep data clean across systems like Asset Suite CMMS, Footprints, SharePoint, MicroStrategy. Good fit if you’re organized, like schedules and reports, and can communicate clearly with engineers, planners, and craft. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and ability to obtain a Q clearance.
Work Control Team Lead (Maintenance Manager 3)
- Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory
- Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, regular
Lead the work control center that plans and schedules maintenance across facilities. You’ll supervise planners and schedulers, oversee work packages, manage priorities, support permits and records, and help shape budgets and safety expectations. Needs strong experience with CMMS tools (Asset Suite, SAP, Maximo, etc.), facility management, and leadership. Requires a bachelor’s degree and related experience; subject to DOE Order 426.2A and Q clearance requirements.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—LANL often hires at multiple levels off the same posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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