📋 Los Alamos admin roles $66K+ – multiple LANL openings

Los Alamos is busy right now, especially at the Lab. If you’ve got strong admin skills and like fast-paced, mission-focused work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite)

Type: Regular, full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the LANSCE Facility Operations Director and team with high-level admin work: document control, records, procurement, key control, and complex calendar management. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong with Microsoft Office/Adobe, and comfortable juggling shifting priorities in a technical operations setting.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite, SCIF environment)

Type: Regular, full-time

Salary: Level 1: $66,100 – $103,600; Level 2: $72,800 – $115,400

Front-office role for the Sensitive and Special Operations (SSO) Division, working in a secure facility and supporting leadership with complex calendars, travel, procurements, and high-profile visits/meetings. Great for someone who’s calm under pressure, loves organizing moving pieces, and can qualify for Q/SCI clearance.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Location: Los Alamos, NM (onsite, classified environment)

Type: Regular, full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the first point of contact for the Intelligence & Emerging Threats Program Office, handling complex calendars, visitor coordination, travel, and purchasing in a classified setting. Ideal if you enjoy program-level support, can manage multiple projects at once, and are able to obtain Q/SCI clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting explains the requirements in detail and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.