undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Furniture Finds in Los Alamitos and Rossmoor
Los Alamitos neighbors are giving away some very useful furniture right now. If you’re setting up a home or just need a few pieces, these free items could help.
Used Full-Sized Mattress, Box Spring & Frame – Rossmoor
Item: Full-sized mattress, box spring, and bed frame
Condition: Older Sears-O-Pedic set that has been in the family for years; guests say it’s still very comfortable
Details: Quilted mattress with matching box spring; only used by “reputable people,” as the poster jokes
Location: Rossmoor, Los Alamitos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Rustic Barn-Wood Coffee Table – North of JFTB
Item: Rustic coffee table from Ashley Furniture
Condition: Rustic barn-wood style; no extra wear details listed
Size: 38" L x 29" W x 18" H
Location: North of JFTB, Los Alamitos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Modern Office Furniture – Large Executive Desk in Rossmoor
Item: Modern office furniture set – large executive desk
Condition: Originally about $1500; owner is moving and can’t take it
Details: Big, modern-style desk suitable for a home office or study
Pickup Contact: Text Greg at 951-283-9706 to arrange pickup today
Location: Rossmoor, Los Alamitos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Los Alamitos tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster or text the contact number as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.