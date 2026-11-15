Los Alamitos neighbors are giving away some very useful furniture right now. If you’re setting up a home or just need a few pieces, these free items could help.

Item: Full-sized mattress, box spring, and bed frame

Condition: Older Sears-O-Pedic set that has been in the family for years; guests say it’s still very comfortable

Details: Quilted mattress with matching box spring; only used by “reputable people,” as the poster jokes

Location: Rossmoor, Los Alamitos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Rustic coffee table from Ashley Furniture

Condition: Rustic barn-wood style; no extra wear details listed

Size: 38" L x 29" W x 18" H

Location: North of JFTB, Los Alamitos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Modern office furniture set – large executive desk

Condition: Originally about $1500; owner is moving and can’t take it

Details: Big, modern-style desk suitable for a home office or study

Pickup Contact: Text Greg at 951-283-9706 to arrange pickup today

Location: Rossmoor, Los Alamitos, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Los Alamitos tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster or text the contact number as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.