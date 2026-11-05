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🏥 Los Alamitos Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Clinical Roles
Los Alamitos has a steady flow of medical openings right now, from bedside care to clinical research. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local, these are worth a look.
RN - ICU/CCU - FT Nights
- Employer: UCI Health
- Location: Los Alamitos, CA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a critical care unit with hemodynamically unstable and high-acuity patients at Orange County’s only academic health system. Requires CA RN license, BSN (for external hires), BLS, ACLS, and strong ICU/acute care skills; UCI offers a robust benefits package and a large, academic environment.
Research Lab Tech (Clinical Research)
- Employer: CenExel Clinical Research
- Location: Los Alamitos, CA
- Type: Full-time (8:00am–4:30pm, every other weekend)
- Pay: $20.00 – $21.50/hour
Hands-on role supporting Phase I–IV clinical trials with tasks like sample collection, processing, logging, and freezer/refrigerator monitoring. Great fit if you have 6+ months experience, a high school diploma/GED, like detailed lab work, and want benefits after 30 days in a stable research setting.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Room (Travel ER RN)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing
- Location: Los Alamitos, CA
- Type: Full-time Travel, 12-hr Nights
- Pay: $2,457 – $2,583/week
Travel ER assignment in a fast-paced emergency department serving a diverse patient mix. Needs 2+ years ER experience, CA RN license, BSN, BLS, ACLS, CPI or MAB, plus standard travel documentation; comes with housing options, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and CEUs through AMN.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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