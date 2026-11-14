Looking for a feline friend in Lorton, VA? These sweet cats at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus are hoping for loving homes where they can feel safe and cherished.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue tabby

Gray/blue tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter - Lorton Campus

Phone: (703) 830-1100

Sweet Potato Casserole is an adorable little tabby who is still learning about the big world. He’s a bit fearful and nervous right now and will do best with a patient, gentle family who will let him settle in at his own pace. With time, TLC, and a calm home, he’s expected to grow into a loving, cuddly cat. He may also appreciate another calm cat or kitten in the home to help him feel secure.

👉 Meet Sweet Potato Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter - Lorton Campus

Phone: (703) 830-1100

Cranberry Sauce is a fluffy little grey kitten who is also shy and a bit nervous as she figures out the world. She needs a loving, patient home that will let her warm up slowly without pressure. With time and kindness, she’s expected to become a sweet, cuddly companion. Like her friend Sweet Potato, she might do well with another calm cat or kitten to show her the ropes.

👉 Meet Cranberry Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black calico (black, white, and orange)

Mostly black calico (black, white, and orange) Weight: About 9 pounds

About 9 pounds Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter - Lorton Campus

Phone: (703) 830-1100

Cleopawtra is a stunning calico beauty dressed in black, white, and orange. This regal young lady is ready to rule her new kingdom with charm and grace. She enjoys lounging in sunny spots and spending time with her favorite people, bringing warmth and personality wherever she goes. If you’re looking for a gorgeous feline with a bit of queenly charm, Cleopawtra could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Cleopawtra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white with grey

Mostly white with grey Weight: About 10.5 pounds

About 10.5 pounds Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter - Lorton Campus

Phone: (703) 830-1100

Stormy Gal is a beautiful grey and white sweetheart looking for a loving home. She enjoys affection, cozy nap spots, and time with her people. With her gentle nature and charming personality, she’s sure to bring comfort and companionship to the lucky family who adopts her.

👉 Meet Stormy Gal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lorton, VA, consider visiting the Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus (8875 Lorton Road, Lorton) to meet these wonderful cats in person or call (703) 830-1100 for more information about adopting.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.