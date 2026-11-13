Lorton is busy with infrastructure and construction work right now, which means solid demand for experienced project leaders. If you’ve managed crews, budgets, and tight timelines, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Lorton, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large commercial low-slope roofing projects, including sheet metal and masonry restoration. You’ll handle contracts, budgets, schedules, RFIs, submittals, change orders, and manage superintendents/foremen while driving safety and profitability. 5–10 years at a roofing subcontractor and strong commercial roofing knowledge are key; benefits include bonus potential, 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, parental leave, and holiday pay.

Apply via the posting and follow the instructions to email your resume in Word format with the required JobID in the subject line.

Employer: InfraSource

Location: Lorton, VA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee gas transmission and distribution projects from pre-construction through closeout. You’ll plan and schedule work, manage budgets and crews, handle submittals/RFIs, track costs and progress, and report to leadership while keeping safety and quality on point. Role prefers 5+ years managing underground utility construction, a related degree, and comfort with tools like Excel, P6, MS Project, or EcoSys; you’ll get paid technical training, a defined career path, competitive wages, and a retirement plan.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Lorton’s project work tends to open doors fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.