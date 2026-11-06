🐱 Gentle Lorton Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption in Virginia

Looking for a new feline friend in Lorton, VA? These sweet cats and kittens at Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus are hoping to find loving homes.

All pets are located at: 8875 Lorton Road, Lorton, VA

Shelter phone: (703) 830-1100

Open hours: Tue–Wed 12–5 p.m., Thu–Fri 12–7 p.m., Sat–Sun 12–5 p.m.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus | (703) 830-1100

About Oyster:

Oyster is a sweet little kitten with a gentle nature and a curious heart. She loves discovering new things, playing with her kitten friends, and then curling up for cozy naps when she’s done exploring. She has adorable charm and a loving personality, and she’s ready for a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Oyster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus | (703) 830-1100

About Porcini:

Porcini is a darling kitten with bright eyes and a playful spirit. She loves exploring, playing, and then finding a cozy spot for a nap after her adventures. She’s sweet, curious, and full of potential, and she’s ready to grow up loved in a home of her very own.

👉 Meet Porcini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus | (703) 830-1100

About Enoki:

Enoki is a handsome little kitten who is still getting to know the world. As his confidence grows, more of his sweet personality is shining through. He enjoys observing his surroundings, exploring at his own pace, and charming everyone with his kitten antics. Enoki is looking for a loving home where he can continue to blossom.

👉 Meet Enoki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus | (703) 830-1100

About Lulu:

Lulu is a gentle, independent sweetheart with very soft fur and the cutest little meow greetings. She likes welcoming her people at the door, exploring her space, and enjoying the occasional playful moment. She’s not a lap cat, but she does enjoy relaxing nearby her humans. Easy to handle, curious, and always happy for a tasty Churu treat, Lulu would make a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus | (703) 830-1100

About Morel:

Morel is a charming little kitten with a curious nature and plenty of kitten sweetness. As he settles in, the shelter is learning more about his unique personality each day. Whether he’s exploring, playing, or just taking in the world around him, Morel is sure to grow into a wonderful companion for a lucky family.

👉 Meet Morel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus | (703) 830-1100

About Chanterelle:

Chanterelle is a sweet black kitten with a curious spirit and a gentle heart. She’s still getting to know the world, but each day she becomes a bit more confident and playful. With her soft personality and kitten charm, she’s sure to blossom into a wonderful companion for a lucky family.

👉 Meet Chanterelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus | (703) 830-1100

About Mia:

Mia is a gentle, sweet-natured girl who is just beginning to blossom. She’s quiet and calm, enjoys the company of her people, cozy naps, and having a peaceful space to call her own. As her confidence grows, she’s starting to explore, greet visitors with soft little meows, and show her affectionate side. Mia has done well with children and is ready to be the center of attention in a loving home that will give her patience and care.

👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Lorton, VA, consider stopping by the Fairfax County Animal Shelter – Lorton Campus during open hours to meet these wonderful cats and kittens in person, or call (703) 830-1100 to ask about them by name.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.