💻 Lorton, VA IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Cleared Roles

Lorton’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for folks with cloud, security, and AR/VR skills. If you have a clearance or want to work on cutting-edge tools, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: System One

System One Location: Lorton, VA (On-site)

Type: Contract

Salary: $96–$100/hr W2

Clearance: Active Top Secret, able to obtain DHS EOD SCI

Support the DHS Insider Threat Program by deploying and maintaining Everfox UAM tools and network infrastructure. This is a senior, hands-on engineering role with after-hours support at times, ideal if you have 8–10+ years in systems/network engineering and experience with classified networks.

Employer: System One

System One Location: Lorton, VA (On-site)

Type: Contract

Salary: $77–$80/hr W2

Clearance: Active Top Secret, able to obtain DHS EOD SCI

Work 5 days a week on-site supporting deployment, updates, and sustainment of Everfox UAM software and cross-domain solutions. Great fit if you have 4–8+ years of experience, strong IP networking skills, and want to grow in insider threat and secure network operations.

Employer: Virtual Service Operations (VSO)

Location: Lorton, VA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $225,000/year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI

Design and automate secure Azure environments using Terraform, Bicep, and Azure DevOps, including AVD and Kubernetes. This role is great if you have 5+ years in Azure, love IaC and automation, and want a high-impact, high-pay cleared position with some travel.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Lorton, VA (Work model per posting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $141,000/year

Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret

Build and debug VR/AR applications using Unity3D and C# or C++ for real-time, interactive products. Perfect if you have 3+ years of software development, at least 1 year with Unity and AR/VR, and want to work on advanced, mission-focused immersive tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s some wiggle room on exact skills and years of experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.