🛒 Lorton, VA Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Lorton’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Lorton, VA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting pay: $16.00/hour

Lead the sales floor, manage stock and displays, and act as Manager on Duty when needed. Good fit if you have 2+ years of management experience, like fast-paced retail, and want a role that mixes leadership, merchandising, and hands-on work.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 7700 A Gunston Plaza, Lorton, VA 22079

Type: Part-time

Pay range: $13.00 – $13.50/hour

Help customers, run the cash register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Great entry-level role if you want steady hours, retail experience, and access to benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance (where eligible).

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Lorton, VA

Type: Full-time

Mix of customer service and outdoor work: help customers with rentals, move and hook up trucks and trailers, and inspect equipment. Offers paid working interviews, a $100 hiring bonus, and a $300 bonus after certification, plus access to health benefits, 401(k), and employee discounts if eligible.

Employer: Clearfinity Eyecare Optometrist

Location: Lorton, VA (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (24–40 hours/week)

Pay: From $23.00/hour

Work in a private eye care practice, helping patients choose frames, fit and adjust glasses, and drive retail sales. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of optical experience, enjoy building relationships, and want solid perks like 401(k) matching, paid time off, and vision/dental benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on schedules and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.