🐶 Playful, Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lorton, VA

Looking for a dog in Lorton, VA? These adoptable pups are full of love and ready to join a caring home. All details below come straight from the shelters and rescues.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter - Lorton Campus

Phone: (703) 830-1100

About Crash:

Crash is a friendly, energetic boy with a big personality. He loves attention, playtime, pets, and belly rubs, and he’s always up for fun adventures with his people. He can get a bit excited when he’s playful, so he’s looking for an active home that can help him channel his energy and keep building his confidence.

If you’re looking for a fun-loving companion to join you on walks, hikes, or backyard games, Crash could be your guy.

👉 Meet Crash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 18 months)

Baby (about 18 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter - Lorton Campus

Phone: (703) 830-1100

About Snoopy:

Snoopy is a young, active, black-and-white pup with lots of charm and personality. At around 18 months old, he’s still full of puppy energy and ready for life’s adventures with his forever family.

He’s friendly and social, enjoys spending time with people, and loves making new friends. Walks, yard play, or just hanging out by your side—Snoopy is happiest when he’s with his humans. The shelter notes that this sweet guy may also do well with others, depending on the match.

👉 Meet Snoopy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Justice for Paws Animal Rescue

Phone: (703) 646-1040

About Saratoga Springs:

Saratoga Springs is a petite hound girl with a big, loving heart. She’s described as sweet and affectionate, always eager for a tasty treat and never turning down extra cuddles.

She has a lovable personality and would make a wonderful companion for someone wanting a gentle, sweet dog to share their days with. She enjoys attention, loves being close to her people, and will likely win you over with her adorable hound face and small size.

👉 Meet Saratoga Springs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lorton, VA, please consider visiting these organizations, calling about a dog who caught your eye, or sharing this post so these pups can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.