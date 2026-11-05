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🐶 Playful, Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lorton, VA
Looking for a dog in Lorton, VA? These adoptable pups are full of love and ready to join a caring home. All details below come straight from the shelters and rescues.
Crash
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter - Lorton Campus
Phone: (703) 830-1100
About Crash:
Crash is a friendly, energetic boy with a big personality. He loves attention, playtime, pets, and belly rubs, and he’s always up for fun adventures with his people. He can get a bit excited when he’s playful, so he’s looking for an active home that can help him channel his energy and keep building his confidence.
If you’re looking for a fun-loving companion to join you on walks, hikes, or backyard games, Crash could be your guy.
👉 Meet Crash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snoopy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (about 18 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Fairfax County Animal Shelter - Lorton Campus
Phone: (703) 830-1100
About Snoopy:
Snoopy is a young, active, black-and-white pup with lots of charm and personality. At around 18 months old, he’s still full of puppy energy and ready for life’s adventures with his forever family.
He’s friendly and social, enjoys spending time with people, and loves making new friends. Walks, yard play, or just hanging out by your side—Snoopy is happiest when he’s with his humans. The shelter notes that this sweet guy may also do well with others, depending on the match.
👉 Meet Snoopy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saratoga Springs
- Breed: Hound (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Justice for Paws Animal Rescue
Phone: (703) 646-1040
About Saratoga Springs:
Saratoga Springs is a petite hound girl with a big, loving heart. She’s described as sweet and affectionate, always eager for a tasty treat and never turning down extra cuddles.
She has a lovable personality and would make a wonderful companion for someone wanting a gentle, sweet dog to share their days with. She enjoys attention, loves being close to her people, and will likely win you over with her adorable hound face and small size.
👉 Meet Saratoga Springs and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lorton, VA, please consider visiting these organizations, calling about a dog who caught your eye, or sharing this post so these pups can find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.