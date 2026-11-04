🚚 Lorton, VA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lorton’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading a team or being hands-on with inventory. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Olight

Olight Location: Lorton, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $5,000 – $6,000 per month

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations, manage a team, handle KPIs, and jump in on physical tasks when needed. This role is ideal if you have warehouse leadership experience, are comfortable with WMS systems, and can communicate well in Chinese with team members.

Employer: Interstate Batteries

Location: Lorton, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading, restocking, testing batteries, and sometimes driving routes or filling in for delivery staff. Good fit if you have warehouse experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want a mix of warehouse work and some on-the-road duties.

Employer: Olightstore USA INC

Location: Lorton, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Hours: 40–72 hours per week expected

Active warehouse job loading/unloading with pallet jacks, picking orders with RF scanners, and helping with shipping, receiving, and inventory. Great if you like fast-paced work, want overtime potential, and are comfortable using warehouse tech.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.