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🚚 Lorton, VA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lorton’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading a team or being hands-on with inventory. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Warehouse Supervisor
- Employer: Olight
- Location: Lorton, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $5,000 – $6,000 per month
Lead day-to-day warehouse operations, manage a team, handle KPIs, and jump in on physical tasks when needed. This role is ideal if you have warehouse leadership experience, are comfortable with WMS systems, and can communicate well in Chinese with team members.
Warehouse Team Member II
- Employer: Interstate Batteries
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading, restocking, testing batteries, and sometimes driving routes or filling in for delivery staff. Good fit if you have warehouse experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want a mix of warehouse work and some on-the-road duties.
Material Handler
- Employer: Olightstore USA INC
- Location: Lorton, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00 per hour
- Hours: 40–72 hours per week expected
Active warehouse job loading/unloading with pallet jacks, picking orders with RF scanners, and helping with shipping, receiving, and inventory. Great if you like fast-paced work, want overtime potential, and are comfortable using warehouse tech.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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