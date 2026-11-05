🏥 Loris, SC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles in Local Care

Loris healthcare is hiring across hospitals and senior care, with options from entry-level support to leadership nursing roles.

Below are several solid openings you can scan fast and apply to today.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Loris, SC (Intensive Care Unit)

(Intensive Care Unit) Type: Full-time, 72 hours biweekly, Night shift

Hands-on role in the ICU helping with patient hygiene, comfort, safety, and basic care tasks while supporting the nursing team. Great fit if you’ve completed a nursing assistant program or have 1+ year clinical experience and want steady night-shift hours with a large, established health system.

Employer: Wilson Senior Care – Loris

Location: Loris, SC

Type: Full-time, On-site

Lead a nursing unit in a 100% employee-owned skilled nursing facility, with a sign-on bonus, student loan repayment help, and a strong 401(k) + matching. You’ll oversee resident care, supervise staff, handle meds and treatments, and support new team members—ideal for an RN who wants leadership plus solid benefits.

Employer: Wilson Senior Care – Loris Rehab and Nursing

Location: Loris, SC

Type: Full-time, On-site

Support residents by transporting ambulatory and wheelchair users to appointments and outings, and helping with basic clerical scheduling. Good match if you have a valid driver’s license, CPR, and enjoy one-on-one time with seniors; CNA and long-term care experience are a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.