🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Loris, SC (Some With Benefits)

Loris has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, from the ER to the high school field to in‑home senior care. Good mix of hospital jobs and flexible caregiving work.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Loris, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Emergency Department at McLeod Health Loris, assessing patients, giving hands‑on nursing care, and following physician care plans. Great fit if you’re an RN with a SC or compact license and BLS, and you want a busy, team‑focused hospital setting.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Loris, SC (Loris High School)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($5,000 sign-on bonus advertised)

Provide daily sports medicine care for student‑athletes, handling injury evaluation, rehab, and prevention. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree, are a Certified Athletic Trainer with BLS, and like working in a school and community sports environment.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Location: Loris, SC (serving Horry & Georgetown Counties)

(serving Horry & Georgetown Counties) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Provide in‑home care for seniors—companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and medication reminders. Comes with PTO after 90 days, daily pay options, and for full‑time staff after 90 days: health, dental, vision, life, short‑term disability, and 401(k). You must be 18+ with reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.