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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Lorain
Looking for a new feline friend in Lorain, OH? These adoptable cats at Storm's Angels are ready to bring love, fun, and purrs into a forever home.
Tigress
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Storm's Angels — (440) 782-1268
Tigress is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves attention and soaking up all the love you can give. She’s social and gets along well with other cats, enjoys playtime with her toys, and is a big fan of wet food treats. She offers a nice balance of playful and cuddly.
👉 Meet Tigress and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wildfire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Storm's Angels — (440) 782-1268
Wildfire is full of energy, love, and curiosity. She’s very playful and gets along with both dogs and cats. She loves being part of whatever is going on and wants to investigate everything. She enjoys affection and playtime, but she’s not a fan of being held for long periods and would rather be on the move.
👉 Meet Wildfire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coraline
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Storm's Angels — (440) 782-1268
Coraline is a total lovebug who adores attention and soaking up affection from her humans. She’s social, likes other cats, and would be happy with feline friends. She’s also very food-motivated and not picky at all — wet food, dry food, and treats are all welcome.
👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Norma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Storm's Angels — (440) 782-1268
Norma is a curious, playful young cat who enjoys toys and exploring. She gets along with other cats and would likely enjoy having feline buddies. She’s still a bit shy with people, but with patience and kindness she can continue to come out of her shell. She’s also very food motivated, which is a great way to build trust.
👉 Meet Norma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Lorain, OH area and one of these cats sounds like a match, please call Storm's Angels at (440) 782-1268 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this with friends and family can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.