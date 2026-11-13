Looking for a new feline friend in Lorain, OH? These adoptable cats at Storm's Angels are ready to bring love, fun, and purrs into a forever home.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Storm's Angels — (440) 782-1268

Tigress is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves attention and soaking up all the love you can give. She’s social and gets along well with other cats, enjoys playtime with her toys, and is a big fan of wet food treats. She offers a nice balance of playful and cuddly.

👉 Meet Tigress and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Storm's Angels — (440) 782-1268

Wildfire is full of energy, love, and curiosity. She’s very playful and gets along with both dogs and cats. She loves being part of whatever is going on and wants to investigate everything. She enjoys affection and playtime, but she’s not a fan of being held for long periods and would rather be on the move.

👉 Meet Wildfire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Storm's Angels — (440) 782-1268

Coraline is a total lovebug who adores attention and soaking up affection from her humans. She’s social, likes other cats, and would be happy with feline friends. She’s also very food-motivated and not picky at all — wet food, dry food, and treats are all welcome.

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Storm's Angels — (440) 782-1268

Norma is a curious, playful young cat who enjoys toys and exploring. She gets along with other cats and would likely enjoy having feline buddies. She’s still a bit shy with people, but with patience and kindness she can continue to come out of her shell. She’s also very food motivated, which is a great way to build trust.

👉 Meet Norma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lorain, OH area and one of these cats sounds like a match, please call Storm's Angels at (440) 782-1268 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this with friends and family can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.