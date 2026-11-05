🏥 Lorain, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Lorain, OH is steady right now, with options from entry-level to licensed clinical roles. Here are a few solid picks if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Lorain, OH (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, flexible schedule

Pay: $30–$35/hour

You’ll manage clinical nutrition for residents, create care plans, and work with the care team to improve health and quality of life. This role comes with a strong benefits package (telemedicine, insurance options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and more) and a weekday schedule.

Employer: Discount Drug Mart, Inc.

Discount Drug Mart, Inc. Location: 2253 Colorado Ave, Lorain, OH 44052

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $13/hour

Great entry point into pharmacy—no prior pharmacy experience needed, training is provided. You’ll help fill prescriptions, handle insurance and register work, and support customers, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and store discounts.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Lorain, OH (home care, pediatric and/or adult)

Type: Likely full-time/part-time shifts (1st & 2nd shift)

Likely (1st & 2nd shift) Pay: $25–$35/hour

You’ll provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, using the nursing process to support medically fragile clients. Weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) are available, with the backing of a large, established home-care company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Lorain tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.