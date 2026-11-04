🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Lorain with $14–$29/hr Pay

Lorain has some solid front-line jobs open right now, with big-name stores hiring and steady hours on the table. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1839

Walmart Supercenter Location: 4380 Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053

Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Help customers with TVs, games, and electronics, and keep displays stocked and looking sharp. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits, including health coverage, 401(k) with stock purchase options, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: Lorain, OH

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the front of the store—ringing up customers, handling returns, and keeping the front end tidy. After 90 days, you can get medical, dental, vision, RX, plus 401(k) with company match, a 20% employee discount, and room to grow if you like retail.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1839

Walmart Supercenter Location: 4380 Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053

Type: Full-Time (Opening, Morning, Mid-shift, Closing)

(Opening, Morning, Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $16 – $29 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Prepare deli and bakery items, serve customers at the counter, and keep everything clean and food-safe. This role comes with Walmart’s health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, store discounts, and access to tuition-paid education programs for eligible team members.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.