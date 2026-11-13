The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is changing how winter weather alerts work: snow emergencies will now be issued only for the specific cities, townships, or areas affected, instead of the whole county at once. The old Level 1, 2, and 3 snow emergencies are being replaced with two notices: Snow Emergency Advisory and Travel Ban, decided in partnership with local leaders and road crews using a Virtual Emergency Operations Center during major storms. Residents can sign up for emergency weather alerts, winter storm updates, and road condition notices through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office app: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a104444035

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lorain County Sheriff's Office